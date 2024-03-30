Woman punched in face by man in Brooklyn, suspect in custody

A woman was punched in the face by a man in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police.

The man walked up to the 57-year-old woman on Grand Avenue in Prospect Heights and punched her with a closed fist.

Police say she suffered a bruised cheek and bloody mouth. The Post reports the woman's jaw was broken and that she lost several teeth.

RELATED: Another woman punched in Lower Manhattan amid violent NYC 'trend'

Franz Jeudy, 33, was quickly apprehended nearby between Atlantic and Grand Avenue after the incident.

He is being charged with assault and harassment.

It is still unclear at this time what led up to the attack.

Women punched in NYC

The report comes as several women have shared stories of being randomly punched while walking in New York City this week.

On Tuesday, FOX 5 NY also reported that a woman was punched in the head by a man in Lower Manhattan.

Police said the man walked up to the 24-year-old woman, punched her in the head with a closed fist and ran away.

The suspect is described as a 35-year-old (approx.) man wearing a black jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

It is unclear whether this incident is related to the other women previously reported on.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).