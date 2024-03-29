Another woman punched in Lower Manhattan amid violent NYC 'trend'

A woman was punched in the head by a man on Tuesday in Lower Manhattan, according to police.

The report comes as several women have shared stories of being randomly punched while walking in New York City this week.

Police said the man walked up to the 24-year-old woman, punched her in the head with a closed fist and ran away.

The suspect is described as a 35-year-old (approx.) man wearing a black jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

It is unclear whether this incident is related to the other women previously reported on.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

On Wednesday, police arrested 40-year-old Skiboky Stora in connection to randomly assaulting a young woman who was walking in New York City.

The arrest is believed to be in connection to the assault on 23-year-old Halley Kate (@HalleyKate on TikTok), one of several women who shared stories of being randomly punched while walking.

The NYPD said in a post on X, that they are aware of the viral videos and that Stora was arrested in connection to the ongoing investigation.

It is unclear if Stora is a person of interest in any of the other punch accusations made by women on TikTok.