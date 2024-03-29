2nd man arrested for randomly punching NYC woman: 'I'm actually in shock'

A second man was arrested and charged for allegedly punching one of several young NYC women who shared stories of random assaults in viral TikTok videos.

Mallik Maiah, of Brooklyn, is accused of approaching 27-year-old Mikayla Toninato in Union Square and punching her in the right eye on Monday.

The 30-year-old was arrested in the West Village Friday and charged with assault.

His arrest comes two days after police arrested 40-year-old Skiboky Stora in connection to randomly assaulting a young woman who was walking in New York City.

Several videos went viral on social media showing women describing being suddenly hit by a stranger on a Manhattan sidewalk in recent week. That includes Toninato's video, which has nearly 13 million views.

"Out of nowhere, this man just came up and hit me in the face. I'm actually in shock right now," she recounted in the video.

Toninato said she was admitted to the emergency room and suffered a concussion, black eye, and chipped tooth.

"I'm so sorry that this has happened to more people than just me. That is so insane and not OK," she said in another video.