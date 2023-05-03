Woman, 20, falls to death from roof of Times Square hotel

A 20-year-old woman fell to her death from the roof of a hotel in Times Square, the NYPD said.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. at the OYO Times Square hotel located at 157 W 47th St. in Midtown.

According to police, the victim landed on a sidewalk shed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine if the woman fell, was pushed or jumped from the hotel’s roof.

Police said a man staying in the same room as the woman was taken to a hospital, but it’s unclear why. There are currently no charges filed against him.

Back in October, a 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel.

The NYPD said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St.

The woman was at the 54th-floor establishment called Bar 54 when she fell over the side. She landed on a 27th-floor balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Post said the woman was standing on the ledge and could have accidentally fallen, citing law-enforcement sources.

The Hyatt website called Bar 54, New York City's highest open-air hotel rooftop bar. It said it features "an expansive outdoor terrace."

The hotel issued a statement after the death saying: "We are deeply saddened by the situation that occurred this afternoon at our hotel and our thoughts go out to the individual’s family and those who have been affected."