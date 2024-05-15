George Washington Bridge traffic: 'Police activity,' possible protest causing major delays

NYC commuters should continue to expect delays after traffic was snarled on the George Washington Bridge during the busy Wednesday morning commute.

The GWB Bus Station and North Walkway have reopened after "earlier police activity," according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

What happened on the George Washington Bridge?

According to FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales, there's been police activity on the GWB since 4:30 a.m.

One lane on the right inbound side was closed, as was the left lane on the outbound side. Lane closures also happened on the lower level. Delays were up to 90 minutes heading to the upper level.

According to reports, protesters may have caused disruptions on the bridge.

Columbia University posted an alert on its website, station that: "Local law enforcement has received credible information about plans for a protest on the George Washington Bridge tomorrow morning, Wednesday, May 15, aimed at disrupting travel and commerce. Potential disruptive actions may begin as early as 7:00 AM."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.