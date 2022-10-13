Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar

article

A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel.

The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment called Bar 54, when she plunged over the side. She landed on a 27th-floor balcony.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Post said the woman was standing on the ledge and could have accidentally fallen, citing law-enforcement sources.

The medical examiner's office is investigating the death.

The Hyatt website calls Bar 54, New York City's highest open-air hotel rooftop bar. It says it features "an expansive outdoor terrace."

The hotel issued a statement after the death saying: "We are deeply saddened by the situation that occurred this afternoon at our hotel and our thoughts go out to the individual’s family and those who have been affected."