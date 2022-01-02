Winter storm bears down on NY and NJ

A winter storm is expected to bring significant snowfall to some parts of our area Monday, with southern New Jersey potentially seeing more than six inches of snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning has been issued for much of the southern coast of New Jersey, running from Cape May all the way to Toms River in Ocean County.

Credit: National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly

People in those areas are being told to expect heavy snowfall, with amounts of at least 6-8 inches falling in some areas and snowfall rates of over an inch per hour.

In response, Governor Phil Murphy announced that Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties will enter a state of emergency sometime Sunday night.

Credit: National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly

Snowfall is expected to result in treacherous driving conditions and locally, some areas may see more than eight inches of snowfall.

Murphy urged residents to stay inside on Sunday night and vouched for remote work if possible to skirt the potentially dangerous Monday commute.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for most of New Jersey, New York City, and all of Long Island, as Monday morning's high tide may bring up to half a foot of water above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

New York City could see 1-3 inches of snow, with an the southern shore of Long Island seeing anywhere from 2-6 inches of snow.

The New York City Department of Transportation announced that Alternate Side Parking rules would be suspended Monday for snow operations, while NYC Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for Monday due to expected snowfall.

The sudden snowfall comes after a day of warm weather that either set or tied records across the region, with new watermarks of 59 and 58 degrees being set at JFK and Islip Airport, and a high of 60 degrees at La Guardia Airport tying a previous record set in 2000.

