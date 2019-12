Dr. Jerry Klein is Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, and has nearly 40 years of experience in the veterinary field.

Fox5 went to Dr. Klein with common questions from dog owners, and here’s what he told us:

Q: Why Does My Dog… Destroy Its Toys

A: When playing with toys, dogs act out certain behavioral traits: Primal predator and hunter, play, challenge and sometimes out of boredom.