Why does my dog lick its paws?

Dr. Jerry Klein is the Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club and has nearly 40 years of experience in the veterinary field.

FOX 5 News went to Dr. Klein with common questions from dog owners, and here’s what he told us about dogs licking their paws.

He says a dog can lick its paws for a lot of different reasons. If it licks only one paw, it could be because there’s something in its paw, like a splinter, and it’s trying to make it heal.

But if it’s licking all its paws, look for internal causes, like maybe a food sensitivity. So you should talk to your vet.

