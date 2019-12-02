Dr. Jerry Klein is Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, and has nearly 40 years of experience in the veterinary field.

Fox5 went to Dr. Klein with common questions from dog owners, and here’s what he told us:

Q: Why Does My Dog… Eat Leaves?

A: Dogs eat leaves for different reasons: From Primal behavior (remember, dogs’ ancestors were omnivorous and ate grass and leaves in small amounts), as their only way they can to induce vomit due to stomach upset (gastritis), and even because of boredom.

Though a small amount of leaf ingestion may not harm a dog, especially if the material is vomited, eating leaves should not be encouraged, as eating many leaves can lead to blockage of the stomach and/or intestines.

