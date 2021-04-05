Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey?

article

New Jersey has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning Monday, April 5 to people ages 55 and older, as well as to people 16 and older if they have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The expansion to millions of residents and those who work in New Jersey means that millions more people will be able to get the vaccine.

The newly eligible also include higher education educators and staffers, along with communication support workers, including engineers and members of the media.

Real estate, building, and home service workers will also be permitted to get shots, along with sanitation workers and bank tellers, accountants, and other financial industry employees. Laundry service workers, utility workers, and librarians round out the "1C" category.

New Jersey's vaccine eligibility includes people ages 16-64 with chronic illnesses, as well as smokers, people 64 and older, health care and emergency first responders, and teachers. The full list of those eligible is at covid19.nj.gov.

Who can get the coronavirus vaccine in NJ right now?

Currently, vaccines are available to the following groups

Individuals age 55+

Individuals age 16-64 with certain medical conditions

Childcare workers in licensed and registered settings

Clergy

Communications, IT, media

Educators and staff, pre-K to 12

Eldercare and support workers

Elections personnel

First responders

Healthcare workers

Higher education

Hospitality workers

Individuals experiencing homelessness and those living in shelters

Judicial system workers

Librarians

Laundry services

Long-term care and high-risk congregate care facility residents and staff

Medical supply chain employees

Members of tribal communities

Migrant farm workers

Postal and shipping service workers

Public safety workers

Real estate, building, and home services

Retail financial institutions

Sanitation

Social service workers and support staff

Transportation workers

Utilities

Warehousing and logistics workers