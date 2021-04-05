Who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning Monday, April 5 to people ages 55 and older, as well as to people 16 and older if they have intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The expansion to millions of residents and those who work in New Jersey means that millions more people will be able to get the vaccine.
The newly eligible also include higher education educators and staffers, along with communication support workers, including engineers and members of the media.
Real estate, building, and home service workers will also be permitted to get shots, along with sanitation workers and bank tellers, accountants, and other financial industry employees. Laundry service workers, utility workers, and librarians round out the "1C" category.
New Jersey's vaccine eligibility includes people ages 16-64 with chronic illnesses, as well as smokers, people 64 and older, health care and emergency first responders, and teachers. The full list of those eligible is at covid19.nj.gov.
Who can get the coronavirus vaccine in NJ right now?
Currently, vaccines are available to the following groups
Individuals age 55+
Individuals age 16-64 with certain medical conditions
Childcare workers in licensed and registered settings
Clergy
Communications, IT, media
Educators and staff, pre-K to 12
Eldercare and support workers
Elections personnel
First responders
Healthcare workers
Higher education
Hospitality workers
Individuals experiencing homelessness and those living in shelters
Judicial system workers
Librarians
Laundry services
Long-term care and high-risk congregate care facility residents and staff
Medical supply chain employees
Members of tribal communities
Migrant farm workers
Postal and shipping service workers
Public safety workers
Real estate, building, and home services
Retail financial institutions
Sanitation
Social service workers and support staff
Transportation workers
Utilities
Warehousing and logistics workers