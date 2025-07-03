Here's where not to watch Macy's 4th of July fireworks
NEW YORK - The Macy's fireworks will launch from the East River at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.
The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and Queens.
Here's where to watch and where not to watch the fireworks in New York and New Jersey.
Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks
The following New York City locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.
- Areas of the FDR in Midtown
- The Battery
- Battery Park City
- East River Park
- East River Waterfront Esplanade
- Pier 42
- Pier 36
- Pier 35
- Brooklyn Heights Promenade
- Gantry Plaza State Park
- Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park
- Roosevelt Island
- Governors Island
Where to watch the Macy's fireworks
The fireworks show will be visible along the FDR Drive for those who do not receive a ticket. Entry points for the general public include:
- Montgomery Street and Madison Street
- Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge On/Off Ramp
- Broad Street and Water Street
What can you bring to the fireworks?
The following items are not permitted at public viewing locations:
- Alcohol
- Backpacks
- Blankets
- Cigarettes
- Drones
- Duffle bags
- E-cigarettes
- Large bags
- Large coolers
- Large packages
- Lawn chairs
- Motorized scooters
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
Organizers suggest staying hydrated as high heat and humidity are expected around New York City on the Fourth of July.
Bring a refillable water bottle; DEP "Water on the Go" refill stations may be available near select public viewing entry points.
All spectators in New York City are subject to search by the NYPD.
Viewing locations are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the NYPD.
How to get to the Macy's fireworks
New York City
- Subway service will be increased before and after the fireworks display. Visit the MTA to plan your trip with TripPlanner.
- Bus transportation near the fireworks will be rerouted, with extra trips available after the event.
- Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.
Where to watch, public entry points
Macy’s Fireworks will be visible from any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the lower East River with the show launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and four surrounding barges
Entry points for the general public include:
Macy's fireworks map
The ADA-accessible viewing location will be located on the Manhattan side at Murry Bergtraum Field. Guests should enter at Pike Street and Cherry Street.
As crowds build at the access points noted on the map above, some of these locations will be closed and spectators will be redirected to additional open access points.
Access points, viewing locations & transportation are subject to change.
How to see the performers at fireworks
Access to the performance area is not available to the general public as it is part of the television broadcast.
Here's who's performing:
Performers
- Ava Max
- Eric Church: Seven-time ACM Award winner and ten-time Grammy nominee, performing music from Evangeline vs. The Machine and Darkest Hour
- Jonas Brothers: Celebrating 20 years with new music including Slow Motion and Love Me To Heaven
- Keke Palmer: Emmy-winning actress, singer and 2025 NAACP Image Award Entertainer of the Year
- Lenny Kravitz: Four-time Grammy winner currently touring Blue Electric Light
- Trisha Yearwood: Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning country icon debuting songs from her upcoming album The Mirror
Host
- Ariana DeBose: Oscar-winning actress and singer, hosting the televised celebration
- Score Producers
- Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
- James Poyser
Click HERE for more information.