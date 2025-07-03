Here's where not to watch Macy's 4th of July fireworks

The Brief Macy’s Fireworks 2025 will launch from the Hudson River and Brooklyn Bridge starting at 8 p.m. on July 4. Numerous public entry points are available, but some popular NYC locations are not recommended for viewing. Spectators cannot bring large bags, alcohol, drones, and other prohibited items; NYPD will conduct searches and enforce rules.



The Macy's fireworks will launch from the East River at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.

The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and Queens.

Here's where to watch and where not to watch the fireworks in New York and New Jersey.

Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks

The following New York City locations are not recommended for viewing based on the event's website.

Areas of the FDR in Midtown

The Battery

Battery Park City

East River Park

East River Waterfront Esplanade

Pier 42

Pier 36

Pier 35

Brooklyn Heights Promenade

Gantry Plaza State Park

Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park

Roosevelt Island

Governors Island

Where to watch the Macy's fireworks

The fireworks show will be visible along the FDR Drive for those who do not receive a ticket. Entry points for the general public include:

The following items are not permitted at public viewing locations:

Alcohol

Backpacks

Blankets

Cigarettes

Drones

Duffle bags

E-cigarettes

Large bags

Large coolers

Large packages

Lawn chairs

Motorized scooters

Umbrellas

Weapons

Organizers suggest staying hydrated as high heat and humidity are expected around New York City on the Fourth of July.

Bring a refillable water bottle; DEP "Water on the Go" refill stations may be available near select public viewing entry points.

All spectators in New York City are subject to search by the NYPD.

Viewing locations are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the NYPD.

How to get to the Macy's fireworks

New York City

Subway service will be increased before and after the fireworks display. Visit the MTA to plan your trip with TripPlanner.

Bus transportation near the fireworks will be rerouted, with extra trips available after the event.

Parking will not be available near access points and public transportation is highly recommended.

Where to watch, public entry points

Macy’s Fireworks will be visible from any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the lower East River with the show launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and four surrounding barges

Entry points for the general public include:

The ADA-accessible viewing location will be located on the Manhattan side at Murry Bergtraum Field. Guests should enter at Pike Street and Cherry Street.

As crowds build at the access points noted on the map above, some of these locations will be closed and spectators will be redirected to additional open access points.

Access points, viewing locations & transportation are subject to change.

How to see the performers at fireworks

Access to the performance area is not available to the general public as it is part of the television broadcast.

Here's who's performing:

Performers

Ava Max

Eric Church: Seven-time ACM Award winner and ten-time Grammy nominee, performing music from Evangeline vs. The Machine and Darkest Hour

Jonas Brothers: Celebrating 20 years with new music including Slow Motion and Love Me To Heaven

Keke Palmer: Emmy-winning actress, singer and 2025 NAACP Image Award Entertainer of the Year

Lenny Kravitz: Four-time Grammy winner currently touring Blue Electric Light

Trisha Yearwood: Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning country icon debuting songs from her upcoming album The Mirror

Host

Ariana DeBose: Oscar-winning actress and singer, hosting the televised celebration

Score Producers

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

James Poyser

Click HERE for more information.