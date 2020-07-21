What states are on the travel advisory list for NY, NJ and CT?

article

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, all incoming travel to New York, New Jersey. and Connecticut from states with a significant spread of COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 14-days after leaving that state.

On June 24, the governors of each state held a joint news conference announcing the travel advisory including the first nine states.

Since then the list has continued to grow.

The restriction requires travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care and treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

Advertisement

The formula to determine which travelers should quarantine is those coming from states where there is a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The number of states added to the travel advisory has grown from week to week. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10 more states were added to the list, bringing the total to 31.

The list now includes:

Alabama (added 6/24/20)

Alaska (added 7/21/20)

Arkansas (added 6/24/20)

Arizona (added 6/24/20)

California (added 6/30/20)

Delaware (re-added 7/21/20)

Florida (added 6/24/20)

Georgia (added 6/30/20)

Iowa (added 6/30/20)

Idaho (added 6/30/20)

Indiana (added 7/21/20)

Kansas (added 7/7/20)

Louisiana (added 6/30/20)

Maryland (added 7/21/20)

Mississippi (added 6/30/20)

Missouri (added 7/21/20)

Montana (added 7/21/20)

Nebraska (added 7/21/20)

Nevada (added 6/30/20)

New Mexico (added 7/14/20)

North Carolina (added 6/24/20)

North Dakota (added 7/21/20)

Ohio (added 7/14/20)

Oklahoma (added 7/7/20)

South Carolina (added 6/24/20)

Tennessee (added 6/30/20)

Texas (added 6/24/20)

Utah (added 6/24/20)

Virginia (added 7/21/20)

Washington (added 7/21/20)

Wisconsin (added 7/14/20)