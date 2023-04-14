Massive forest fire engulfs hundreds of acres in West Milford

New Jersey Forest Fire officials continue to battle a blaze that's still spreading and burning hundreds of acres in West Milford.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, crews contained 35% of the fire, which has reached around 720 acres in size.

Aerial view of the scene.

Five buildings have been evacuated; nine residential structures and one commercial structure have been threatened by the fire.

The fire started Wednesday amid New Jersey’s peak wildfire season, when the oak-hickory forest is still dead from winter, but the atmosphere is as hot as summer.

Aerial view of the scene.

According to fire officials, it’s the largest fire in North Jersey since 2010.

Last month, a wildfire in the Pine Barrens threatened over a dozen homes in Little Egg Harbor, not far from the site of a massive forest fire in 2007 at an Air National Guard target range. That fire burned nearly 27 square miles.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ In this photo provided by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, a massive 2,500-acre forest fire burns in Ocean County, N.J., early Wednesday, April 12, 2023, as firefighters battle the blaze. The fire started late Tuesday, April 11, and is burning across some 2,500 acres (about 1,000 hectares). (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

April is the peak month for forest fires in New Jersey, officials said, and despite its status as the nation's most densely populated state, 40% of it is forest.

There are about 1,500 wildfires a year in New Jersey, according to the state Forest Fire Service.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this story.