NYC subway ‘Therapy Wall’ offers commuters a place to vent post-election

In the aftermath of a polarizing Presidential election, New Yorkers are finding an outlet for their emotions in an unusual place; the walls of a subway station.

Subway Therapy," a public art project in a passageway under 14th Street in Greenwich Village, invites people to write their thoughts on colorful Post-It notes, creating a collage of hopes, frustrations, and reflections.

The installation, created by artist Matthew Chavez, encourages anyone feeling overwhelmed by current events to express themselves.

The project originally launched after the 2016 election and has returned during this election season with MTA approval.

Dr. Jeffrey Gardere, a New York City clinical psychologist, supports the project, calling it a form of "group therapy" that can help people feel less alone in their experiences.

"Subway Therapy" will remain up until Saturday, but a digital archive is available at subwaytherapy.com for those who want to explore the display online.