Extreme fire danger causes massive brush fires across New Jersey

On Wednesday firefighters worked to contain a fire that tore through 6 square miles (15 square kilometers) of New Jersey's Pine Barrens, the National Weather Service issued so-called "red flag warnings" on Wednesday for 20 states spanning the nation.

The agency cautioned that dry, windy conditions similar to those in New Jersey were increasing the danger of forest fires elsewhere, too.

The blaze in Manchester, near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, forced the evacuation of around 170 homes late Tuesday, with police and fire officials going door-to-door to ask people to take temporary shelter at a nearby high school.

Helicopters were filling large containers with water from a nearby lake Wednesday and dropping it on the flames.

No one was injured, and no homes were damaged, although firefighters said 20 structures were still considered threatened Wednesday afternoon, by which time the fire had been 60% contained.

"I don’t mean to be dramatic, but this was a severe situation that these guys and gals managed to keep in a place and protect lives and property from that,"John Cecil, an assistant commissioner in the state's Department of Environmental Protection, said of the Pine Barrens blaze.

About 75 firefighters, two helicopters, bulldozers and 15 fire engines were being used to battle the flames.

A cause of the fire wasn’t given, but authorities said they’re investigating.

Last month, a wildfire in the Pine Barrens threatened over a dozen homes in Little Egg Harbor, not far from the site of a massive forest fire in 2007 at an Air National Guard target range. That fire burned nearly 27 square miles (70 square kilometers).

Image 1 of 5 ▼ In this photo provided by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, a massive 2,500-acre forest fire burns in Ocean County, N.J., early Wednesday, April 12, 2023, as firefighters battle the blaze. The fire started late Tuesday, April 11, and is burning across some 2,500 acres (about 1,000 hectares). (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

April is the peak month for forest fires in New Jersey, officials said. And despite its status as the nation's most densely populated state, 40% of it is forest.

There are about 1,500 wildfires a year in New Jersey, according to the state Forest Fire Service.

Elevated Fire Danger

Although the state is not in a drought, there's no chance of rain until the weekend in the part of New Jersey where the fire is burning.

The state on Wednesday banned campfires and imposed restrictions on charcoal or gas fires.

Fire is an essential element of the Pine Barrens ecosystem; many of the pine trees there rely on heat from fires to release seeds from their cones, providing for the growth of new trees.

Associated Press writer Michael Catalini, contributed to this story.