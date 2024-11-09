Rye High School girls’ soccer team aims for back-to-back titles fueled by team unity

The Rye High School Varsity Girls’ Soccer team (18-2-1) is proving that success is not just about skill but about the strength of the team’s connection.

With a record to be proud of, these athletes are defending their title as Class-A New York State champions and rank among the nation’s top 25 teams.

"Especially with girls’ soccer, if they bond—that bond is really hard to break." — Coach Rich Savage

Now, they’re just three wins away from securing another state title, driven by their extraordinary chemistry and a passion to keep playing for each other.

As defending state champions, the team is no stranger to success, but the players agree it’s not about the numbers. "It’s really about each other," they say.

Their connection has been built over years of playing together, with many of the girls first meeting in the town’s youth league when they were just five years old.

Senior midfielder Bowyn Brown emphasizes the importance of team chemistry, explaining that it’s nurtured through off-field experiences like team dinners and bonding events.

This tight-knit culture is something Coach Rich Savage, who has been coaching at Rye for over 30 years, sees as foundational. "Especially with girls’ soccer, if they bond—that bond is really hard to break," says Savage. He believes this unity makes the team resilient, driving them to work harder to keep their season alive.

This Saturday, the Garnets will travel to Union-Endicott High School for the Regional Final against Chenango Valley. The three-hour bus ride offers more time for bonding, playlists, and, of course, the team spirit that has brought them this far.

With every game, Rye High’s Varsity Girls’ Soccer team is reinforcing the idea that teamwork and camaraderie are the keys to their success. This weekend, they’ll take to the field with their sights set on a second straight state title, but, win or lose, their season has already been a testament to the power of playing for one another.