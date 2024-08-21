NYC winter forecast: What Farmers’ Almanac is 'red flagging'

It certainly feels like fall outside, which means winter is right around the corner in NYC. So, what's in store this year for NY, NJ and CT?

According to the latest outlook from the Farmers' Almanac, they say to "brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind!" Their annual extended weather prediction calls for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow.

Here's a look at the Farmers’ Almanac winter 2025 extended weather forecast. (FOX Weather)

Here's what you need to know for this year's winter, including a timeline, forecast and dates to remember.

What is La Niña?

The listing shows a very active storm track that will deliver frequent bouts of heavy precipitation and strong and gusty winds over most of the eastern half of the country. However, the outlook notes that the effects of La Niña will make a difference in how the weather will be.

Typical La Niña impacts

If you're new to the term La Niña, it describes the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. According to NOAA, La Niña is arriving a bit later than expected, with forecasts indicating an emergence during the winter.

The astronomical start of winter will kick off with the winter solstice on Dec. 21, but the coldest outbreak isn't expected until the final week of January into the beginning of February.

People walk over the Gapstow Bridge as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024 in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

"The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February, when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures almost nationwide," the Farmers' Almanac wrote.

According to their outlook, the Northeast will be stormy with above-normal amounts of winter precipitation and near-to-above-normal temperatures.

People play with their dogs as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024 in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

They also predict the heaviest snowfall will fall over the interior and mountainous areas, while the coast will see sleet and rain – especially near and along the I-95 corridor.

The almanac is "red flagging" the final week of January due to a very active storm track across most of the country's eastern half.

People walk by the Bethesda Fountain as snow falls in Central Park on January 16, 2024, in New York City. The City received a rare accumulation of snow overnight. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

If you are a planner, block out Jan. 20 through Jan. 27, particularly for that tropical getaway. That's when the Farmers' Almanac outlook likely showed "copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet and ice" depending on where you live.

"We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live)," the Farmers' Almanac said.

FOX Weather, as well as FOX 29 Philadelphia, contributed to this report.