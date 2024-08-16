Official fall outlook shows what weather to expect this autumn

article

The official weather outlook for fall in the U.S. is out, and it may not be good news for pumpkin spice latte lovers.

Fall is a transition season, meaning the hot weather pattern of summer begins to change to the cold weather pattern of winter . The result can be large fluctuations in temperatures, severe weather and the first snows of the season.

This year, the autumnal equinox happens at 8:43 a.m. ET on Sept. 22. This is the start of astronomical fall. Meteorological fall begins on Sept. 1 and makes it easier to keep seasonal weather records.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, much of the country will likely experience a warm and dry autumn.

Here’s a closer look at the kind of weather you can expect this fall:

The temperature outlook for fall 2024 in the U.S. as of Aug. 15, 2024. CREDIT: NOAA/CPC / FOX Weather

Temperatures

The temperature outlook for the period of September to November shows that few places will see average temperatures. The warmest weather is expected in the Northeast, South Florida, the Four Corners and northern Alaska.

The precipitation outlook for fall 2024 in the U.S. as of Aug. 15, 2024. CREDIT: NOAA/CPC / FOX Weather

Precipitation

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10 , just days after the start of meteorological fall. That means there’s a decent shot that a tropical system could bring heavy rain to the East Coast.

The Northwest is also expected to see above-average precipitation, as is western Alaska.

Below-average precipitation is likely in much of the central U.S., the Intermountain West , the Southwest and southern Alaska.

