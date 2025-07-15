Expand / Collapse search

Flash flooding strands passengers on NYC subways during Monday's storm

Published  July 15, 2025 8:23am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
A flash flood warning was in effect for all five boroughs of New York City on Monday night. Some subway stations even flooded. FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler has the details.

    • A number of New York City subway stations flooded on Monday night.
    • Video posted on social media appeared to show water flooding down into a station.
    • Another photo appeared to show passengers standing on a train's seats to avoid the water beginning to soak the floor.

NEW YORK CITY - Several subway stations across New York City flooded on Monday night, causing severe delays and closures after rain drenched parts of the Tri-State area. A flash flood warning was in effect for all five boroughs.

The 28th Street station was one of the places that saw severe flooding.

Video posted on social media appeared to show water flooding down into a Manhattan subway station, submerging the platform while passengers inside a train watched.

Another photo appeared to show passengers standing on a train's seats to avoid the water beginning to soak the floor.

Some of the water actually leaked into the train cars.

The MTA reported on Monday night that service was disrupted on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains. There were also delays on the A, B, C and D trains; parts of the M and the F subway lines were also rerouted.

    • This article includes information from the Associated Press. Reporting from FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler is also included.
