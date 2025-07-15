Expand / Collapse search

NJ flooding kills 2 after vehicle swept away; state of emergency remains in effect

By Amanda Hurley
Published  July 15, 2025 10:05am EDT
The Brief

    • Flash flooding left two people dead in New Jersey on Monday.
    • Officials say their vehicle was swept away in Plainfield.
    • Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for the state on Monday, which remains in effect.

NEW JERSEY - Two people are dead in Plainfield, New Jersey, after heavy rain pummeled much of the state on Monday, causing flash floods and dangerous conditions on the roads.

What we know:

Officials say the victims died after a vehicle was swept into Cedar Brook in Plainfield during the height of the storm on Monday.

Emergency personnel responded quickly, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragic deaths came as relentless downpours brought over 6 inches of rain to parts of New Jersey, leaving vehicles stranded and many roads impassable.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for the state due to flash flooding, urging residents to stay off the roads. It remains in effect as of Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

The names of the deceased victims are being withheld pending notifications to their families.

What you can do:

 Officials are still urging residents in hard-hit areas to shelter-in-place and avoid unnecessary travel as storm clean-up continues across the state Tuesday morning.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the City of Plainfield and Gov. Phil Murphy.

