Rain totals: How much did you get in NY, NJ and CT?

The Brief The Tri-State area was drenched with several inches of rain on Monday night. The National Weather Service released totals for parts of the region. Central Park recorded 2.64 inches of rain.



Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were drenched with several inches of rain on Monday night.

Rain totals near me

By the numbers:

Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Nassau County

Great Neck: 1.18 in.

New York (Manhattan) County

Central Park: 2.64 in.

Midtown Manhattan: 1.88 in.

Washington Heights: 2.08 in.

Orange County

Cheste: 1.11 in.

Harriman: 1.15 in.

New Windsor 1.27 in.

Newburgh: 3.06 in.

Tuxedo Park: 2.35 in.

Vails Gate: 1.65 in.

Washingtonville: 2.13 in.

West Point: 1.21 in.

Putnam County

Lake Carmel: 3.23 in.

Mahopac: 1.03 in.

Queens County

Bellerose: 1.52 in.

JFK Airport: 1.02 in.

LaGuardia Airport: 1.66 in.

Long Island City: 1.23 in.

Ozone Park: 1.38 in.

Richmond County

Eltingville: 2.14 in.

Staten Island: 1.43 in.

Rockland County

Haverstraw: 3.10 in.

Montebello: 2.76 in.

Mount Ivy: 4.12 in.

Nanuet: 5.03 in.

New City: 2.29 in.

Sloatsburg: 1.01 in.

Spring Valley: 1.39 in.

Stony Point: 2.22 in.

Suffolk County

Commack: 1.16 in.

East Setauket: 1.23 in.

Fort Salonga: 1.55 in.

Northport: 1.22 in.

Old Field: 1.47 in.

Westchester County

Armonk: 2.97 in.

Dobbs Ferry: 3.38 in.

Hartsdale: 3.23 in.

Midland Park: 3.36 in.

New Rochelle: 1.22 in.

Ossining: 1.38 in.

Peach Lake: 1.83 in.

Pleasantville: 1.61 in.

Port Chester: 1.71 in.

Rye Brook: 2.79 in.

Scarsdale: 2.25 in.

Tarrytown: 4.06 in.

White Plains Airport: 2.95 in.

Bergen County

Bergenfield: 1.81 in.

Emerson: 1.43 in.

Franklin Lakes: 3.73 in.

Hasbrouck Heights: 2.22 in.

Leonia: 2.79 in.

Mahwah: 2.04 in.

New Milford: 2.26 in.

North Arlington: 1.11 in.

Oakland: 1.79 in.

Paramus: 1.15 in.

Ridgwood: 1.86 in.

Tenafly: 2.54 in.

Essex County

Caldwell: 1.59 in.

Fairfield: 1.49 in.

Kearny: 1.01 in.

Maplewood: 2.54 in.

Millburn: 3.00 in.

Newark: 2.05 in.

Orange: 1.75 in.

West Caldwell: 1.94 in.

West Orange: 2.19 in.

Hudson County

Hoboken: 1.28 in.

Kearny: 1.12 in.

Passaic County

Hawthorne: 1.20 in.

North Haledon: 2.06 in.

Pompton Lake: 2.59 in.

Ringwood: 2.56 in.

Wayne: 2.51 in.

West Milford: 1.18 in.

Union County

Bayside: 4.10 in.

Mountainside: 5.34 in.

Fairfield County

Danbury: 3.07 in.

Greenwich: 3.19 in.

New Canaan: 1.39 in.

Redding: 1.90 in.

Norwalk: 2.0 in.

Ridgefield: 1.44 in.

Stamford: 1.16 in.

New Haven County

Oxford: 1.18 in.

Wolcott: 1.34 in.