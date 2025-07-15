Rain totals: How much did you get in NY, NJ and CT?
NEW YORK CITY - Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were drenched with several inches of rain on Monday night.
Rain totals near me
By the numbers:
Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.
NY rain totals
Nassau County
- Great Neck: 1.18 in.
New York (Manhattan) County
- Central Park: 2.64 in.
- Midtown Manhattan: 1.88 in.
- Washington Heights: 2.08 in.
Orange County
- Cheste: 1.11 in.
- Harriman: 1.15 in.
- New Windsor 1.27 in.
- Newburgh: 3.06 in.
- Tuxedo Park: 2.35 in.
- Vails Gate: 1.65 in.
- Washingtonville: 2.13 in.
- West Point: 1.21 in.
Putnam County
- Lake Carmel: 3.23 in.
- Mahopac: 1.03 in.
Queens County
- Bellerose: 1.52 in.
- JFK Airport: 1.02 in.
- LaGuardia Airport: 1.66 in.
- Long Island City: 1.23 in.
- Ozone Park: 1.38 in.
Richmond County
- Eltingville: 2.14 in.
- Staten Island: 1.43 in.
Rockland County
- Haverstraw: 3.10 in.
- Montebello: 2.76 in.
- Mount Ivy: 4.12 in.
- Nanuet: 5.03 in.
- New City: 2.29 in.
- Sloatsburg: 1.01 in.
- Spring Valley: 1.39 in.
- Stony Point: 2.22 in.
Suffolk County
- Commack: 1.16 in.
- East Setauket: 1.23 in.
- Fort Salonga: 1.55 in.
- Northport: 1.22 in.
- Old Field: 1.47 in.
Westchester County
- Armonk: 2.97 in.
- Dobbs Ferry: 3.38 in.
- Hartsdale: 3.23 in.
- Midland Park: 3.36 in.
- New Rochelle: 1.22 in.
- Ossining: 1.38 in.
- Peach Lake: 1.83 in.
- Pleasantville: 1.61 in.
- Port Chester: 1.71 in.
- Rye Brook: 2.79 in.
- Scarsdale: 2.25 in.
- Tarrytown: 4.06 in.
- White Plains Airport: 2.95 in.
Rain totals New Jersey
Bergen County
- Bergenfield: 1.81 in.
- Emerson: 1.43 in.
- Franklin Lakes: 3.73 in.
- Hasbrouck Heights: 2.22 in.
- Leonia: 2.79 in.
- Mahwah: 2.04 in.
- New Milford: 2.26 in.
- North Arlington: 1.11 in.
- Oakland: 1.79 in.
- Paramus: 1.15 in.
- Ridgwood: 1.86 in.
- Tenafly: 2.54 in.
Essex County
- Caldwell: 1.59 in.
- Fairfield: 1.49 in.
- Kearny: 1.01 in.
- Maplewood: 2.54 in.
- Millburn: 3.00 in.
- Newark: 2.05 in.
- Orange: 1.75 in.
- West Caldwell: 1.94 in.
- West Orange: 2.19 in.
Hudson County
- Hoboken: 1.28 in.
- Kearny: 1.12 in.
Passaic County
- Hawthorne: 1.20 in.
- North Haledon: 2.06 in.
- Pompton Lake: 2.59 in.
- Ringwood: 2.56 in.
- Wayne: 2.51 in.
- West Milford: 1.18 in.
Union County
- Bayside: 4.10 in.
- Mountainside: 5.34 in.
CT rain totals
Fairfield County
- Danbury: 3.07 in.
- Greenwich: 3.19 in.
- New Canaan: 1.39 in.
- Redding: 1.90 in.
- Norwalk: 2.0 in.
- Ridgefield: 1.44 in.
- Stamford: 1.16 in.
New Haven County
- Oxford: 1.18 in.
- Wolcott: 1.34 in.