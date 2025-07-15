Expand / Collapse search

Rain totals: How much did you get in NY, NJ and CT?

Published  July 15, 2025 7:36am EDT
New York City
Flash flooding inside NYC subway stations

A flash flood warning was in effect for all five boroughs of New York City on Monday night. Some subway stations even flooded. FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler has the details.

The Brief

    • The Tri-State area was drenched with several inches of rain on Monday night.
    • The National Weather Service released totals for parts of the region.
    • Central Park recorded 2.64 inches of rain.

NEW YORK CITY - Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were drenched with several inches of rain on Monday night.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

Rain totals near me

By the numbers:

Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

NY rain totals

Nassau County

  • Great Neck: 1.18 in.

New York (Manhattan) County

  • Central Park: 2.64 in.
  • Midtown Manhattan: 1.88 in.
  • Washington Heights: 2.08 in.

Orange County

  • Cheste: 1.11 in.
  • Harriman: 1.15 in.
  • New Windsor 1.27 in.
  • Newburgh: 3.06 in.
  • Tuxedo Park: 2.35 in.
  • Vails Gate: 1.65 in.
  • Washingtonville: 2.13 in.
  • West Point: 1.21 in.

Putnam County

  • Lake Carmel: 3.23 in.
  • Mahopac: 1.03 in.

Queens County

  • Bellerose: 1.52 in.
  • JFK Airport: 1.02 in.
  • LaGuardia Airport: 1.66 in.
  • Long Island City: 1.23 in.
  • Ozone Park: 1.38 in.

Richmond County

  • Eltingville: 2.14 in.
  • Staten Island: 1.43 in.

Rockland County

  • Haverstraw: 3.10 in.
  • Montebello: 2.76 in.
  • Mount Ivy: 4.12 in.
  • Nanuet: 5.03 in.
  • New City: 2.29 in.
  • Sloatsburg: 1.01 in.
  • Spring Valley: 1.39 in.
  • Stony Point: 2.22 in.

Suffolk County

  • Commack: 1.16 in.
  • East Setauket: 1.23 in.
  • Fort Salonga: 1.55 in.
  • Northport: 1.22 in.
  • Old Field: 1.47 in.

Westchester County

  • Armonk: 2.97 in.
  • Dobbs Ferry: 3.38 in.
  • Hartsdale: 3.23 in.
  • Midland Park: 3.36 in.
  • New Rochelle: 1.22 in.
  • Ossining: 1.38 in.
  • Peach Lake: 1.83 in.
  • Pleasantville: 1.61 in.
  • Port Chester: 1.71 in.
  • Rye Brook: 2.79 in.
  • Scarsdale: 2.25 in.
  • Tarrytown: 4.06 in.
  • White Plains Airport: 2.95 in.

Rain totals New Jersey

NJ major flooding; state of emergency declared

NJ major flooding; state of emergency declared

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency after heavy rain drenched much of the Garden State. FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest details from North Plainfield.

Bergen County

  • Bergenfield: 1.81 in.
  • Emerson: 1.43 in.
  • Franklin Lakes: 3.73 in.
  • Hasbrouck Heights: 2.22 in.
  • Leonia: 2.79 in.
  • Mahwah: 2.04 in.
  • New Milford: 2.26 in.
  • North Arlington: 1.11 in.
  • Oakland: 1.79 in.
  • Paramus: 1.15 in.
  • Ridgwood: 1.86 in.
  • Tenafly: 2.54 in.

Essex County

  • Caldwell: 1.59 in.
  • Fairfield: 1.49 in.
  • Kearny: 1.01 in.
  • Maplewood: 2.54 in.
  • Millburn: 3.00 in.
  • Newark: 2.05 in.
  • Orange: 1.75 in.
  • West Caldwell: 1.94 in.
  • West Orange: 2.19 in.

Hudson County

  • Hoboken: 1.28 in.
  • Kearny: 1.12 in.

Passaic County

  • Hawthorne: 1.20 in.
  • North Haledon: 2.06 in.
  • Pompton Lake: 2.59 in.
  • Ringwood: 2.56 in.
  • Wayne: 2.51 in.
  • West Milford: 1.18 in.

Union County

  • Bayside: 4.10 in.
  • Mountainside: 5.34 in.

CT rain totals

Fairfield County

  • Danbury: 3.07 in.
  • Greenwich: 3.19 in.
  • New Canaan: 1.39 in.
  • Redding: 1.90 in.
  • Norwalk: 2.0 in.
  • Ridgefield: 1.44 in.
  • Stamford: 1.16 in.

New Haven County

  • Oxford: 1.18 in.
  • Wolcott: 1.34 in.

The Source

    • This article uses information from the National Weather Service.
