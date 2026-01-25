Latest NYC area snow forecast timeline: How much will fall, when it will stop

The Brief A powerful winter storm is dumping heavy snow across the New York City area, with the region on track for 8 to 12 inches. Snowfall rates were reaching up to 3 inches per hour at the peak. Travel was severely disrupted, with hundreds of flight cancellations at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark. NJ TRANSIT service was also suspended, and dangerous road conditions were expected through the night. Several schools are closed and bitter cold will linger, as frigid temperatures lock in snow and ice into the week.



A powerful winter storm is delivering heavy snow across the New York City area, with conditions expected to worsen through Sunday before slowly winding down Monday. It's been more than five years since the city last saw more than a foot of snow.

What we know:

Here’s the latest on the storm impacting New York City and the surrounding region:

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now

SKIP TO: SNOW TOTALS | TIMELINE | FORECAST | TRAVEL

By the numbers:

Snow continued to pile up across the area as the storm strengthened. Forecasts continue to favor New York City, where 8 to 12 inches of snow is possible, with localized totals potentially exceeding that amount. Observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

See NY, NJ, CT snow totals here.

Timeline:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm will peak in intensity Sunday through the evening, with snowfall rates reaching 2 to 3 inches per hour at times. Those rates could lead to rapid accumulation, reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions across the region.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday. (FOX Weather)

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect across the New York City area and are expected to last into Monday. Forecasters say this could be one of the most significant snowstorms the region has seen in years.

When will the snow stop?

Heavy snow will continue through Sunday before the storm begins to wind down Monday from west to east as the system pulls away from the coast.

While snow may taper off gradually, conditions across New York City, Long Island and nearby suburbs should improve by late Monday, though slick roads and reduced visibility may linger.

What's next:

Even after the snow ends, brutally cold air will settle across the area, locking in snow and ice.

This graphic displays the high temperature departure across the U.S., where many areas affected by the major winter storm will see 20 to 30 degree drop offs. (FOX Weather)

New York City is expected to see highs only in the teens, with wind chills falling into the single digits. Extreme Cold Warnings and Watches remain in effect across the region, raising concerns about prolonged icy conditions and dangerous exposure.

NYC weather outlook (NWS)

Sunday: Heavy snow before 1 p.m., then snow and sleet; high near 24 with wind chills near zero; 6 to 10 inches possible.

Sunday night: Sleet and freezing rain possible, then snow; low around 24 with light ice and 1 to 2 additional inches.

Monday: Chance of snow and freezing rain before 1 p.m.; mostly cloudy with a high near 30.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and colder; low around 12 with gusty winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold; high near 20.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear; low around 8.

As of around 11 a.m., major airports across the New York City tri-state area were reporting widespread flight disruptions. Travelers are urged to check directly with airlines for the latest updates as conditions continue to change.

See the latest delays and cancellations here.

NJ Transit and travel impacts

NJ TRANSIT has temporarily suspended all bus, light rail and Access Link service due to hazardous winter weather conditions.

HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 16: Passengers disembark from an NJ Transit commuter train that arrived at the Hoboken transit terminal on October 16, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

NJ TRANSIT bus and light rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored on NJ TRANSIT rail service while service disruptions remain in effect. Rail service is scheduled to be suspended at 2 p.m., and all suspensions will continue until conditions allow for a safe resumption of service. Until that time, trains are operating on a weekend schedule.

NY, NJ, CT schools

New York City Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to inclement weather, city officials announced. Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day.

In addition, the Archdiocese of New York has announced a systemwide closure of all Catholic parish and regional elementary schools on Monday, Jan. 26, with no remote instruction planned.

See NY, NJ, CT school closings here.

FOX Weather live updates

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.