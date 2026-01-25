LIVE | Winter storm hits NYC area: Track snow updates

The Brief A major winter storm is impacting New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut with heavy snow and dangerous conditions. Snow may mix with sleet closer to the coast, increasing the risk of icy roads and travel disruptions. Bitter cold behind the storm is expected to prolong impacts into next week.



A powerful winter storm is blasting the New York Tri-State area, bringing heavy snow and dangerous conditions to New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says snow may mix with sleet closer to the coast later in the storm's path, especially along the I-95 corridor and Long Island, which could limit snowfall totals in those areas while increasing the risk of icy roads. Arctic air remains locked in behind the storm, with temperatures staying below freezing well into next week and dangerously low wind chills possible overnight.

Snow is already creating hazardous travel across the region, with conditions expected to worsen — follow this live blog for the latest updates on snowfall, road conditions, power outages and weather alerts as the storm unfolds into Monday.

9 a.m. — NYC Public Schools move to remote learning

NYC Public Schools announced that all buildings will be closed on Monday.

"School will be in session remotely only for students scheduled to attend school on this day," the school district said in a release.

6 a.m. — Snowfall begins

Snow will continue into the afternoon before mixing with and changing to sleet and a wintry mix.

5:30 a.m. — Winter storm approaches

Light snow is moving in from the west and is reaching the ground over western parts of NY. Light snow is expected to become more widespread Sunday morning.

