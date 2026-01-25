Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
3
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Sussex County, Mercer County

How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals so far for NYC area

By
Published  January 25, 2026 9:29am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
NYC timeline: When will snow be the heaviest?

NYC timeline: When will snow be the heaviest?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods joins Lisa Evers on Newsroom Live.

The Brief

    • Initial snowfall reports are in for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
    • The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning.
    • The numbers are preliminary reports and will change as more data comes in.

NEW YORK CITY - Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

  • Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

FIND THE LATEST NY WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

How many inches of snow do we have right now?

By the numbers:

The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

New York snow totals

  • Bay Ridge              8.0 in   
  • Bellerose                9.0 in   
  • Carle Place                  4.9 in   
  • Central Park                 7.2 in   
  • Commack                6.0 in   
  • Copiague                     7.0 in   
  • Deer Park                    5.5 in   
  • East Meadow              8.0 in   
  • East Northport          7.0 in   
  • East Patchogue          2.8 in   
  • East Williston               9.1 in   
  • Elmhurst                 6.0 in   
  • Flatbush                5.6 in   
  • Fresh Meadows          7.1 in   
  • Glen Cove              6.0 in   
  • Glen Head              5.7 in   
  • Greenpoint             4.3 in   
  • Hauppauge                6.0 in   
  • Huntington Station           7.0 in   
  • Jamesport              2.9 in   
  • Levittown              5.3 in   
  • Matinecock                   9.2 in   
  • Miller Place           6.5 in   
  • Mount Sinai                  5.0 in   
  • Nesconset                7.9 in   
  • Plainview                4.5 in   
  • Riverhead              4.7 in   
  • Roosevelt                    2.5 in   
  • Sag Harbor             3.7 in   
  • Saint James                  4.9 in   
  • Seaford                      3.0 in   
  • Searingtown              3.5 in   
  • Sheepshead Bay               8.1 in   
  • Smithtown                5.0 in   
  • South Huntington             6.0 in   
  • Syosset                  8.6 in   
  • Washington Heights           8.3 in   
  • Williamsburg           6.0 in   

New Jersey snow totals

  • Bloomfield             8.0 in   
  • Cliffside Park         9.0 in   
  • Elizabeth              5.2 in   
  • Fair Lawn              7.3 in   
  • Franklin Lakes         7.6 in   
  • Harrison                     6.0 in   
  • Hoboken                  5.1 in   
  • Jersey City            7.1 in   
  • Leonia                       9.2 in   
  • Millburn                6.8 in   
  • Montclair               6.5 in   
  • Newark                  9.0 in   
  • North Caldwell           9.4 in   
  • Passaic                      6.5 in   
  • Pompton Lakes            9.5 in   
  • Ridgefield              6.5 in   
  • River Edge             7.5 in   
  • River Vale               9.0 in   
  • Union                   7.5 in   
  • Wallington             5.4 in   
  • Wayne                   8.2 in   
  • Westfield              7.7 in   

Connecticut snow totals

  • Bethel                       5.0 in   
  • Bethel                       6.0 in   
  • Bridgeport Airport           6.7 in   
  • Danbury                      4.6 in   
  • Easton                 5.0 in   
  • Gales Ferry            4.0 in   
  • Greenwich                8.2 in   
  • Ledyard Center         3.2 in   
  • Meriden                      3.5 in   
  • Milford                      5.0 in   
  • Monroe                 3.7 in   
  • New Canaan             7.0 in   
  • New Fairfield          5.3 in   
  • New London             2.8 in   
  • North Madison                5.0 in   
  • Norwalk                 7.5 in   
  • Shelton                5.0 in   
  • Wallingford                  3.2 in   
  • West Haven                   4.0 in   
  • Westbrook               4.0 in   

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by the National Weather Service New York.
Winter WeatherNew York City