How much snow fell on Sunday? Totals so far for NYC area

The Brief Initial snowfall reports are in for parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The National Weather Service is detailing snowfall measurements as of Sunday morning. The numbers are preliminary reports and will change as more data comes in.



Several inches of snow fell on Sunday across the Tri-State area, and observations from the National Weather Service are showing totals across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

FIND THE LATEST NY WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

How many inches of snow do we have right now?

By the numbers:

The agency is detailing snowfall measurements as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Bay Ridge 8.0 in

Bellerose 9.0 in

Carle Place 4.9 in

Central Park 7.2 in

Commack 6.0 in

Copiague 7.0 in

Deer Park 5.5 in

East Meadow 8.0 in

East Northport 7.0 in

East Patchogue 2.8 in

East Williston 9.1 in

Elmhurst 6.0 in

Flatbush 5.6 in

Fresh Meadows 7.1 in

Glen Cove 6.0 in

Glen Head 5.7 in

Greenpoint 4.3 in

Hauppauge 6.0 in

Huntington Station 7.0 in

Jamesport 2.9 in

Levittown 5.3 in

Matinecock 9.2 in

Miller Place 6.5 in

Mount Sinai 5.0 in

Nesconset 7.9 in

Plainview 4.5 in

Riverhead 4.7 in

Roosevelt 2.5 in

Sag Harbor 3.7 in

Saint James 4.9 in

Seaford 3.0 in

Searingtown 3.5 in

Sheepshead Bay 8.1 in

Smithtown 5.0 in

South Huntington 6.0 in

Syosset 8.6 in

Washington Heights 8.3 in

Williamsburg 6.0 in

Bloomfield 8.0 in

Cliffside Park 9.0 in

Elizabeth 5.2 in

Fair Lawn 7.3 in

Franklin Lakes 7.6 in

Harrison 6.0 in

Hoboken 5.1 in

Jersey City 7.1 in

Leonia 9.2 in

Millburn 6.8 in

Montclair 6.5 in

Newark 9.0 in

North Caldwell 9.4 in

Passaic 6.5 in

Pompton Lakes 9.5 in

Ridgefield 6.5 in

River Edge 7.5 in

River Vale 9.0 in

Union 7.5 in

Wallington 5.4 in

Wayne 8.2 in

Westfield 7.7 in

Bethel 5.0 in

Bethel 6.0 in

Bridgeport Airport 6.7 in

Danbury 4.6 in

Easton 5.0 in

Gales Ferry 4.0 in

Greenwich 8.2 in

Ledyard Center 3.2 in

Meriden 3.5 in

Milford 5.0 in

Monroe 3.7 in

New Canaan 7.0 in

New Fairfield 5.3 in

New London 2.8 in

North Madison 5.0 in

Norwalk 7.5 in

Shelton 5.0 in

Wallingford 3.2 in

West Haven 4.0 in

Westbrook 4.0 in

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.