NJ Transit, Amtrak delays: Check the status of your bus, train, flight HERE

Parts of NYC were pummeled by strong storms and flooding on Sunday night, significantly impacting NJ Transit, Amtrak and flight travel across NY, NJ and CT.

In Connecticut, numerous roads were closed because of flooding, and Metro-North Railroad announced service was suspended on the Waterbury Branch in both directions because of a mudslide near Seymour. Customers are being told to use the New Haven Line until service can be restored.

"Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service is operating on or close to schedule in both directions, with residual delays to trains already enroute following earlier flooding conditions near Newark International Airport," the agency said in a post on X, formally Twitter, around 1:30 a.m.

Last night, Amtrak service between New York and Philadelphia, as well as a pair of NJ Transit lines, were stalled for more than two hours due to high waters over rails. Service has since been restored.

Storm storms brought flash flooding to parts of the Tri-State area.

"Service is restored between Philadelphia 30th St (PHL) and New York Penn Station (NYP)," the agency said in a post on X around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday.

However, some Amtrak trains running between New York and Washington in both directions were canceled due to equipment issues.

New York Emergency Management officials shared ground stops until at least 9 p.m. on Sunday at LaGuardia and Newark airports, as several flights were delayed or canceled all together.

Airport woes extended from Boston as far down as Orlando, where passengers bound for New York were stranded too.

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

JFK Airport status

Weather: Coastal flood advisory

