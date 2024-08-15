NJ Transit fare holiday: See when tickets will be FREE

For one week only, NJ Transit will be completely free for riders – that's right, FREE.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that the holiday is in response to disruptions that customers have faced all summer.

"You don't have to pay one penny," Murphy told FOX 5 NY.

"NJ TRANSIT recognizes the impact these service issues have had over the past few months and remains committed to improving the travel experience for transit customers." — Statement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Murphy says the holiday is "a way to express their sincere appreciation for customers’ continued loyalty and patronage," especially during a time he says "transit service has not consistently met their expectations—or [their] own."

During this period, fares will be waived for all modes of transportation, offering free rides across the NJ TRANSIT network as a "Thank You."

When will NJ Transit be free?

Tickets will be free from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 on all NJ Transit trains, buses and light rail.

"From the earliest train or bus on Monday, August 26 till the last train or bus deep into the evening on Labor Day, September 2, and everyday in between, NJ Transit trains, buses and light rail are free of charge," Murphy said.

"We’re committed to improving service for our customers over the long-term," he said in a post on X.

What happens if you've already purchased tickets?

Monthly pass holders who have already purchased an August pass, which covers travel through the end of the month, will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the mobile app, at Ticket Vending Machines, according to a statement from Gov. Murphy.

"We encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit," Murphy said.

NJ Transit River Line rail

NJ TRANSIT says it recognizes that the River Line light rail service has not been meeting its performance standards over the last several weeks.

They implemented a supplemental bus plan earlier this week as an interim measure to improve service reliability and predictability for customers traveling on weekdays.

Murphy said in a statement that they are holding NJ Transit's contracted operator accountable to expedite necessary repairs and upgrades to the light rail vehicles to restore reliable weekday light rail service as quickly as possible.