Riding NJ Transit: The daily adventure commuters love to hate

If you've ever braved the journey on NJ Transit, you know it's more than just a commute, it can be an adventure, and often not a fun one.

Whether it’s dodging delays, navigating cancellations, or simply hoping to snag a seat, every ride offers a new chapter in the ongoing saga of "What could go wrong today?"

"I know I'm going to be late, it's just an expectation now," said Molly, a commuter who spoke with FOX 5 NY. "Even when you take the earlier trains, you are going to stall somewhere."

Then there's the matter of that 15% fare hike.

"You have to laugh, or you’ll go mental," Molly said.

FOX 5 NY decided to get a first-hand view of how bad the transit experience is for ourselves, hopping on the Northeast Corridor line, which has become notorious for its frequent delays. Surprisingly, the train left on time, but that didn't didn't stop more commuters from sharing horror stories with us.

"I think most recently, with the heat, we've experienced a lot of delays," another commuter said. "I actually don't know why."

"Typically, at least once a week, we have half an hour, hour delays," said one man. "If I have a meeting, I make sure to get there an hour early."

Ultimately, if there's anything we learned about NJ Transit from riders, it's that the service is wildly unpredictable. One day it can be great, and the next day, or even the next minute, your hourlong commute can take two hours, or even three.