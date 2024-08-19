Flooding hits NYC, NJ, CT as more severe weather threatens region

A slow-moving system that passed through NYC and NJ brought heavy rain on Sunday as catastrophic flooding caused mudslides and washed-out roads across parts of Long Island and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: LONG ISLAND l NEW JERSEY l NYC l CONNECTICUT

The region is now working on cleaning up as the flood threat will persist through Monday morning, along with a minor severe weather threat that could bring damaging winds to the same areas.

Todays weather NYC

The FOX Forecast Center said the region is edging closer to a more tranquil weather pattern, but first, they will have to dodge more rain to start the workweek. Storms will not be as abundant as they were over the weekend, but a cold front is expected to move through, bringing more thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could cause additional flash flooding, especially where there has been so much rain over the weekend. The FOX Forecast Center noted that less than a half-inch of rain in one hour is all that is needed for flash flood concerns to return.

Monday's severe potential will be less than Sunday with a level 1 out of 5 risk for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

The severe storm threat on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Heavy rain began across parts of eastern Long Island shortly after 10 p.m. with 1-2 inches per hour rain rates. These storms then regenerated in the same spots across north-central Suffolk County, the FOX Forecast Center said.

This prompted the second Flash Flood Emergency of the event, which was issued at 1:20 a.m. Monday. As much as 9.40 inches of rain fell in less than 5 hours.

Flooding in New Jersey caused Amtrak to delay trains between New York City and Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

Featured article

The New York Police Department shared photos of water covering a road in Central Park on Sunday evening, and drivers were advised to avoid water-covered streets. Forecasters at the NWS office in New York issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Long Island due to intense rain and rapidly rising water.

Forecasters said between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell overnight into Monday morning, and some areas were expected to receive an additional 2 to 4 inches before the rain moved out.

Widespread and catastrophic flooding occurred in Fairfield and New Haven counties. Numerous water rescues, several mudslides and even a major gas leak were reported. Some of the hardest cities hit were Danbury, Redding, Southbury and Oxford.

Radar estimated nearly 16 inches of rain fell with rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour.

A Flash Flood Emergency, the first in Connecticut since 2021, was issued for Fairfield and northwest New Haven counties, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Additional rain is possible into Monday for areas where flash flooding is already occurring.

Coastal flood advisory

Coastal flood advisories remain in effect for multiple areas. Click HERE for more information.

NYC weather radar

Click HERE for more information.

FOX Weather helped contribute to this report.