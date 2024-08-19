Long Island flooding collapses entire road, prompts rescues as officials declare emergency: VIDEO

A rare flash flood emergency was issued for parts of Long Island after a slow-moving storm bombarded the greater NYC area with heavy rains on Sunday.

"There are multiple water rescues ongoing in portions in the Nesconset, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown, and St. James areas. Do not drive through flooded roads. Turn around don't drown!" the NWS tweeted overnight.

Flash floods caused mudslides and washed-out roads. One video from Stony Brook shows floods causing an entire street to collapse, and another from Port Jefferson shows an apartment complex inundated with water. Parts of the Long Island Expressway were shut down earlier as the workweek began, with crews rushing to clear the roads.

Suffolk County officials issued a state of emergency for affected North Shore communities.

Storm damage

Wild video captured the moment part of Harbor Road in Stony Brook collapsed after extreme flooding dried out the nearby pond.

According to the National Weather Service, Stony Brook saw nearly 10 inches of rain.

In Port Jefferson, an apartment building saw major flooding.

Flash flood emergency

Forecasters at the NWS office in New York issued a flash flood emergency for parts of Long Island due to intense rain and rapidly rising water. Forecasters said between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell overnight into Monday morning.

Flooding in Rocky Point on Long Island.

Heavy rain began across parts of eastern Long Island shortly after 10 p.m. with 1-2 inches per hour rain rates. These storms then regenerated in the same spots across north-central Suffolk County, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Long Island live traffic map

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Stony Brook, where he will sign a state of emergency declaration.

Today's weather

The FOX Forecast Center said the region is edging closer to a more tranquil weather pattern, but first, they will have to dodge more rain to start the workweek. Storms will not be as abundant as they were over the weekend, but a cold front is expected to move through, bringing more thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could cause additional flash flooding, especially where there has been so much rain over the weekend. The FOX Forecast Center noted that less than a half-inch of rain in one hour is all that is needed for flash flood concerns to return.

Monday's severe potential will be less than Sunday with a level 1 out of 5 risk for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.