NY, NJ, CT, rain totals: How much fell in your area?
NEW YORK CITY - Parts of the NYC area, including regions of Long Island, saw several inches of rain after a system impacted parts of NY, NJ and CT. Scroll down to find rain totals in your community.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | CONNECTICUT
Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.
NY rain totals
Nassau County
- Bellmore: 2.78 in.
- Bethpage: 3.05 in.
- East Rockaway: 2.62 in.
- Farmingdale: 4.46 in.
- Great Neck: 2.70 in.
- Herricks: 3.16 in.
- Hicksville: 2.61 in.
- Levittown: 2.83 in.
- Lido Beach: 3.15 in.
- Locust Valley: 4.17 in.
- Manhasset Hills: 3.12 in.
- Massapequa Park: 3.32 in.
- Mineola: 2.68 in.
- Muttontown: 3.36 in.
- Old Westbury: 4.13 in.
- Oyster Bay: 3.85 in.
- Port Washington: 3.51 in.
- Syosset: 3.73 in.
- Valley Stream: 2.03 in.
- Wantagh: 2.82 in.
Suffolk County
- Baiting Hollow: 5.52 in.
- Bridgehampton: 4.40 in.
- Calverton: 5.48 in.
- Centereach: 9.40 in.
- Centerport: 4.29 in.
- Commack: 8.82 in.
- Dix Hills: 6.76 in.
- East Setauket: 7.67 in.
- Eastport: 4.76 in.
- Fishers Island: 4.31 in.
- Hampton Bays: 6.51 in.
- Huntington: 4.90 in.
- Kings Park: 5.07 in.
- Miller Place: 9.84 in.
- Mount Sinai: 7.42 in.
- Nesconset: 5.22 in.
- Orient: 4.58 in.
- Port Jefferson Station: 9.83 in.
- Ridge: 6.55 in.
- Riverhead: 4.53 in.
- Saint James: 7.95 in.
- Selden: 7.53 in.
- Smithtown: 8.10 in.
- Sound Beach: 10.18 in.
- Stony Brook: 9.55 in.
- Upton: 4.25 in.
NJ rain totals
Bergen County
- Bergenfield: 2.22 in.
- Bogota: 2.33 in.
- Fair Lawn: 2.08 in.
- Hasbrouck Heights: 3.07 in.
- Lodi: 2.36 in.
- Lyndhurst: 2.58 in.
- North Arlington: 3.40 in.
- Oaklan: 2.74 in.
- River Edge: 2.09 in.
- Tenafly: 2.82 in.
- Teterboro Airport: 2.45 in.
Essex County
- Caldwell: 3.52 in.
- Cedar Grove: 3.82 in.
- Fairfield: 2.20 in.
- Livingston: 4.44 in.
- Maplewood: 3.86 in.
- Millburn: 2.87 in.
- Newark: 2.21 in.
- West Orange: 3.19 in.
Passaic County
- Clifton: 2.77 in.
- Hawthorne: 3.29 in.
- Little Falls: 2.85 in.
- North Haledon: 2.72 in.
- Passaic: 2.41 in.
- Pompton Lakes: 2.11 in.
- Ringwood: 2.17 in.
- Wayne: 3.15 in.
- West Milford: 2.51 in.
Union County
- Mountainside: 4.79 in.
- New Providence: 4.94 in.
- Springfield: 4.53 in.
CT rain totals
Fairfield County
- Bethel: 7.92 in.
- Bridgeport: 2.75 in.
- Brookfield: 7.07 in.
- Danbury: 4.12 in.
- Darien: 6.42 in.
- Fairfield: 2.25 in.
- Greenwich: 3.98 in.
- Monroe: 9.98 in.
- New Canaan: 7.61 in.
- New Fairfield: 6.82 in.
- Newtown: 10 in.
- Norwalk: 6.08 in.
- Redding Ridge: 9.22 in
- Ridgefield: 5.45 in.
- Sandy Hook: 12.17 in.
- Shelton: 9.99 in.
- Stamford: 6.87 in.
- Stratford: 2.10 in.
- Trumbull: 2.37 in.
- Westport: 3.55 in.
New Haven County
- Ansonia: 4.22 in.
- Bethany: 3.84 in.
- Cheshire: 3.33 in.
- Guilford: 2.59 in.
- Hamden: 3.51 in.
- Meriden: 4.76 in.
- Middlebury: 9.55 in.
- Naugatuck: 8.04 in.
- New Haven: 2.11 in.
- Prospect: 4.50 in.
- Seymour: 6.71 in.
- Southbury: 6.83 in.
- Wallingford: 3.63 in.
- Waterbury: 5.11 in.
- West Haven: 2.98 in.
- Wolcott: 3.75 in.
- Yalesville: 4.51 in.