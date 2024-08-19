NY, NJ, CT, rain totals: How much fell in your area?

Parts of the NYC area, including regions of Long Island, saw several inches of rain after a system impacted parts of NY, NJ and CT. Scroll down to find rain totals in your community.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | CONNECTICUT

Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Featured article

Nassau County

Bellmore: 2.78 in.

Bethpage: 3.05 in.

East Rockaway: 2.62 in.

Farmingdale: 4.46 in.

Great Neck: 2.70 in.

Herricks: 3.16 in.

Hicksville: 2.61 in.

Levittown: 2.83 in.

Lido Beach: 3.15 in.

Locust Valley: 4.17 in.

Manhasset Hills: 3.12 in.

Massapequa Park: 3.32 in.

Mineola: 2.68 in.

Muttontown: 3.36 in.

Old Westbury: 4.13 in.

Oyster Bay: 3.85 in.

Port Washington: 3.51 in.

Syosset: 3.73 in.

Valley Stream: 2.03 in.

Wantagh: 2.82 in.

Suffolk County

Baiting Hollow: 5.52 in.

Bridgehampton: 4.40 in.

Calverton: 5.48 in.

Centereach: 9.40 in.

Centerport: 4.29 in.

Commack: 8.82 in.

Dix Hills: 6.76 in.

East Setauket: 7.67 in.

Eastport: 4.76 in.

Fishers Island: 4.31 in.

Hampton Bays: 6.51 in.

Huntington: 4.90 in.

Kings Park: 5.07 in.

Miller Place: 9.84 in.

Mount Sinai: 7.42 in.

Nesconset: 5.22 in.

Orient: 4.58 in.

Port Jefferson Station: 9.83 in.

Ridge: 6.55 in.

Riverhead: 4.53 in.

Saint James: 7.95 in.

Selden: 7.53 in.

Smithtown: 8.10 in.

Sound Beach: 10.18 in.

Stony Brook: 9.55 in.

Upton: 4.25 in.

Bergen County

Bergenfield: 2.22 in.

Bogota: 2.33 in.

Fair Lawn: 2.08 in.

Hasbrouck Heights: 3.07 in.

Lodi: 2.36 in.

Lyndhurst: 2.58 in.

North Arlington: 3.40 in.

Oaklan: 2.74 in.

River Edge: 2.09 in.

Tenafly: 2.82 in.

Teterboro Airport: 2.45 in.

Essex County

Caldwell: 3.52 in.

Cedar Grove: 3.82 in.

Fairfield: 2.20 in.

Livingston: 4.44 in.

Maplewood: 3.86 in.

Millburn: 2.87 in.

Newark: 2.21 in.

West Orange: 3.19 in.

Passaic County

Clifton: 2.77 in.

Hawthorne: 3.29 in.

Little Falls: 2.85 in.

North Haledon: 2.72 in.

Passaic: 2.41 in.

Pompton Lakes: 2.11 in.

Ringwood: 2.17 in.

Wayne: 3.15 in.

West Milford: 2.51 in.

Union County

Mountainside: 4.79 in.

New Providence: 4.94 in.

Springfield: 4.53 in.

Featured article

Fairfield County

Bethel: 7.92 in.

Bridgeport: 2.75 in.

Brookfield: 7.07 in.

Danbury: 4.12 in.

Darien: 6.42 in.

Fairfield: 2.25 in.

Greenwich: 3.98 in.

Monroe: 9.98 in.

New Canaan: 7.61 in.

New Fairfield: 6.82 in.

Newtown: 10 in.

Norwalk: 6.08 in.

Redding Ridge: 9.22 in

Ridgefield: 5.45 in.

Sandy Hook: 12.17 in.

Shelton: 9.99 in.

Stamford: 6.87 in.

Stratford: 2.10 in.

Trumbull: 2.37 in.

Westport: 3.55 in.

New Haven County