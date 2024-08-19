Expand / Collapse search

NY, NJ, CT, rain totals: How much fell in your area?

By
Updated  August 19, 2024 12:50pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

How much rain did we actually get?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods reports the rain totals for NY, NJ, and CT.

NEW YORK CITY - Parts of the NYC area, including regions of Long Island, saw several inches of rain after a system impacted parts of NY, NJ and CT. Scroll down to find rain totals in your community.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | CONNECTICUT

Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

NY rain totals

Featured

Long Island flooding collapses entire road, prompts rescues as officials declare emergency: VIDEO
article

Long Island flooding collapses entire road, prompts rescues as officials declare emergency: VIDEO

A rare flash flood emergency was issued for parts of Long Island after a slow-moving storm caused major damage, including a collapsed road in Stony Brook.

Nassau County

  • Bellmore: 2.78 in.
  • Bethpage: 3.05 in.
  • East Rockaway: 2.62 in.
  • Farmingdale: 4.46 in.
  • Great Neck: 2.70 in.
  • Herricks: 3.16 in.
  • Hicksville: 2.61 in.
  • Levittown: 2.83 in.
  • Lido Beach: 3.15 in.
  • Locust Valley: 4.17 in.
  • Manhasset Hills: 3.12 in.
  • Massapequa Park: 3.32 in.
  • Mineola: 2.68 in.
  • Muttontown: 3.36 in.
  • Old Westbury: 4.13 in.
  • Oyster Bay: 3.85 in.
  • Port Washington: 3.51 in.
  • Syosset: 3.73 in.
  • Valley Stream: 2.03 in.
  • Wantagh: 2.82 in.

Suffolk County

  • Baiting Hollow: 5.52 in.
  • Bridgehampton: 4.40 in.
  • Calverton: 5.48 in.
  • Centereach: 9.40 in.
  • Centerport: 4.29 in.
  • Commack: 8.82 in.
  • Dix Hills: 6.76 in.
  • East Setauket: 7.67 in.
  • Eastport: 4.76 in.
  • Fishers Island: 4.31 in.
  • Hampton Bays: 6.51 in.
  • Huntington: 4.90 in.
  • Kings Park: 5.07 in.
  • Miller Place: 9.84 in.
  • Mount Sinai: 7.42 in.
  • Nesconset: 5.22 in.
  • Orient: 4.58 in.
  • Port Jefferson Station: 9.83 in.
  • Ridge: 6.55 in.
  • Riverhead: 4.53 in.
  • Saint James: 7.95 in.
  • Selden: 7.53 in.
  • Smithtown: 8.10 in.
  • Sound Beach: 10.18 in.
  • Stony Brook: 9.55 in.
  • Upton: 4.25 in.

NJ rain totals

Bergen County

  • Bergenfield: 2.22 in.
  • Bogota: 2.33 in.
  • Fair Lawn: 2.08 in.
  • Hasbrouck Heights: 3.07 in.
  • Lodi: 2.36 in.
  • Lyndhurst: 2.58 in.
  • North Arlington: 3.40 in.
  • Oaklan: 2.74 in.
  • River Edge: 2.09 in.
  • Tenafly: 2.82 in.
  • Teterboro Airport: 2.45 in.

Essex County

  • Caldwell: 3.52 in.
  • Cedar Grove: 3.82 in.
  • Fairfield: 2.20 in.
  • Livingston: 4.44 in.
  • Maplewood: 3.86 in.
  • Millburn: 2.87 in.
  • Newark: 2.21 in.
  • West Orange: 3.19 in.

Passaic County

  • Clifton: 2.77 in.
  • Hawthorne: 3.29 in.
  • Little Falls: 2.85 in.
  • North Haledon: 2.72 in.
  • Passaic: 2.41 in.
  • Pompton Lakes: 2.11 in.
  • Ringwood: 2.17 in.
  • Wayne: 3.15 in.
  • West Milford: 2.51 in.

Union County

  • Mountainside: 4.79 in.
  • New Providence: 4.94 in.
  • Springfield: 4.53 in.

CT rain totals

Featured

Connecticut flooding leaves 1 dead, another missing; video shows water rescue
article

Connecticut flooding leaves 1 dead, another missing; video shows water rescue

One person has been killed and one remains missing in Connecticut after catastrophic flooding destroyed roads and bridges and trapped terrified residents as rapidly rising water cut off escape routes.

Fairfield County

  • Bethel: 7.92 in.
  • Bridgeport: 2.75 in.
  • Brookfield: 7.07 in.
  • Danbury: 4.12 in.
  • Darien: 6.42 in.
  • Fairfield: 2.25 in.
  • Greenwich: 3.98 in.
  • Monroe: 9.98 in.
  • New Canaan: 7.61 in.
  • New Fairfield: 6.82 in.
  • Newtown: 10 in.
  • Norwalk: 6.08 in.
  • Redding Ridge: 9.22 in
  • Ridgefield: 5.45 in.
  • Sandy Hook: 12.17 in.
  • Shelton: 9.99 in.
  • Stamford: 6.87 in.
  • Stratford: 2.10 in.
  • Trumbull: 2.37 in.
  • Westport: 3.55 in.

New Haven County

  • Ansonia: 4.22 in.
  • Bethany: 3.84 in.
  • Cheshire: 3.33 in.
  • Guilford: 2.59 in.
  • Hamden: 3.51 in.
  • Meriden: 4.76 in.
  • Middlebury: 9.55 in.
  • Naugatuck: 8.04 in.
  • New Haven: 2.11 in.
  • Prospect: 4.50 in.
  • Seymour: 6.71 in.
  • Southbury: 6.83 in.
  • Wallingford: 3.63 in.
  • Waterbury: 5.11 in.
  • West Haven: 2.98 in.
  • Wolcott: 3.75 in.
  • Yalesville: 4.51 in.