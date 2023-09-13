W train service down after subway car windows smashed, vandalized

Service on the ‘W' line was suspended Wednesday morning due to a string of vandalism Tuesday night.

Police said several train car windows were broken and shattered around midnight and into early Wednesday morning.

A total of 36 trains were impacted, and 78 windows were broken. Damages and repairs are estimated to cost half a million dollars.

The NYPD is still investigating who may be behind these acts of vandalism.

As of now they have no one in custody.

The MTA said they’ve exhausted their supply of extra train car windows, making it harder to know when the repairs will be complete.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

