Vybz Kartel says he's focused on his health, 'I literally bought a bike' | WATCH

Despite releasing an entire album less than 24 hours after being released from prison, Jamaican music icon Vybz Kartel says he's focused on his health and overall wellness.

Kartel told FOX 5's Lisa Evers that his new health regimen starts at home with his doctor.

"Healthwise, you know I'm working on my health right now, but the feeling of just being free is just an amazing feeling," Kartel said.

Adidjah Palmer, known as Vybz Kartel, walked out of prison a free man on July 31, after a unanimous decision against a retrial in the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

Although the fight for freedom is over, the fight for his health remains ongoing.

The truth is, he almost didn't make it.

What disease does Vybz Kartel have?

For more than half his time behind bars, Kartel was reportedly battling Graves' Disease under conditions many called "inhumane."

His physician, Dr. Karen Phillips, made sworn statements in court that his heart function was below normal and that he could have a heart attack at any time. Or even die in his sleep.

With Graves’ disease, your immune system attacks your thyroid gland, causing it to make more thyroid hormones than your body needs. As a result, many of your body’s functions speed up (CDC).

In the court's final decision, they cited the potential that Kartel would not be able to complete a potentially longer sentence if there were to be a retrial, given his condition.

His Graves' Disease showed no sign of remission.

In a 2021 jailhouse exclusive interview with Lisa Evers, she asked Kartel about the health rumors. At the time, he said that despite everyone saying that his situation was hopeless, he kept his faith that one day he would become a free man again.

When asked how he was feeling physically, Kartel said he could be better.

"I could be better, but I'm super upbeat," he said.

He says he's already bought a bike and a treadmill as part of his new health routine.

"I've hit the ground running," Kartel said.

When he was behind bars, Dr. Karen Phillips was only allowed to see him four times a year.

Now she plans to monitor him much more closely.



"I have appointments with my doctor on Monday, so I can have regular meetings with her, you know, and she can keep track of me in real time," Kartel said.

"She even mentioned that she's going to… put me on a special diet, so she can monitor me literally every day,

"Which is a far cry from when you're in prison," Kartel said.

Where is Vybz Kartel now?

Now the Jamaican sensation is walking the streets of his island freely again amongst family and friends, and of course his fiancee Sidem Ozturk.

He says he's relieved to be with them.

"It feels amazing, like 150 of my family members were here yesterday celebrating, cooking, having a fun time, praying and just giving thanks for life," Kartel said days after his release.

Kartel also talked about spending quality time with his sons, some of whom have lived most of their lives without their father.

"The best is yet to come," Kartel says.

Vybz Kartel's new album

His new EP, titled "First Week Out," has already begun to top the charts.

Top International DJ Robbo Ranx, who is based in London with radio programs heard around the world, says there is tremendous excitement among his listeners about seeing Vybz Kartel perform on stage again.

