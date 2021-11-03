Violent crime continues to surge in NYC

While the NYPD touts a drop in shootings and murders, newly released crime statistics show continuing growth in other violent crimes including felony assaults and robberies. Grand larceny cases also continue to rise.

The overall crime rate in New York City was up 11.2% in October compared to a year ago.

The number of robberies jumped 15.8% (1,450 v. 1,252) and felonious assaults increased by 13.8% (2,123 v. 1,865) year-over-year.

Grand Larceny and auto thefts were also up sharply in October compared to the same period last year. Auto thefts are up almost 15% for the year versus 2020.

Gun arrests have jumped 13.9% this year compared to this point in 2020. There were 382 gun arrests in the city in October.

Burglaries saw a 13.7% decrease in October 2021. There were 1,241 last month compared to 1,427 in October 2020.

"The men and women of the NYPD have never wavered in their commitment to the collective public safety of all New Yorkers – as demonstrated by this ongoing, downward trend in violence," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a news release. "While their devotion to service is commendable, effective crime fighting is predicated upon a collaborative effort from all aspects of the criminal justice landscape – as well as society as a whole. Additionally, our brave officers’ work must be reinforced by meaningful consequences that send a consequential message to those who find themselves on the path toward criminality."

