Ax-wielding masked man attacks stranger in Manhattan, cops say

The NYPD has released photos of a man who is wanted for attacking a stranger with an ax in Manhattan on Monday.

The attacker, who was wearing a Halloween mask, went up to a 51-year-old man on the sidewalk on Broadway near West 61st Street on the Upper West Side, threatened to kill him, and then swung the ax, police said. He hit the man on his left arm.

The masked attacker then ran into the Columbus Circle subway station and got away, the NYPD said.

EMS took the wounded man to Mount Sinai Morningside where he was treated and listed in stable condition, police said.

The attacker was wearing a blue mask, a dark-colored coat, blue jeans, and black boots, the NYPD said.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .