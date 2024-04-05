Upper West Side shop cashes in on viral earthquake t-shirt

No matter what happens, New Yorkers are always hustling, even after the largest earthquake to hit the NYC area in decades.

The ground had barely stopped moving after Friday's temblor before one T-shirt shop on the Upper West Side was already cashing in, selling "I SURVIVED THE NYC EARTHQUAKE" t-shirts.

Kerry Colley, the owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts, said the shirts were made just 10-15 minutes after the quake shook the Big Apple and calls the response to the memorabilia, "insane."

"We've gone viral," said Colley. "We've probably done a few hundred shirts at this point and the line does not stop."

For those wondering how Colley and his team could make the shirts faster than a New York minute, the answer is direct to garment printing, and considering the meme-worthy tees are just $10 each, it's easy to see why people had to get their hands on them.

"We didn't even post it—someone else did," added Colley. "Somebody else made us go viral. Two hours later, somebody showed me that we were going viral and had 1.95 million views."

One California native turned New Yorker added: "I mean—this is the funniest shirt of all time."