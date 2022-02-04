Uma Thurman talks about 'Suspicion' and maybe working with Quentin Tarantino, again

Oscar nominee Uma Thurman has starred in cult classics like Quentin Tarantino’s "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill" Volumes 1 and 2.

But now she stars in "Suspicion" on Apple TV, as a wealthy New York City CEO, whose son is abducted. The international, techy crime-drama follows a group of British travelers that are pinned for the kidnapping and race to prove their innocence.

I caught up with Thurman about the series and the possibility of another collaboration with Tarantino.

"I love shooting in New York," said Thurman." "We shot in New York at the end of the series. For me, New York is my favorite town to shoot in. In the case of "Suspicion," we did all the interiors and they shot quite a lot of it in London, which is my probably second favorite city to shoot in. So as far as destination went… the best crews in the world: New York, London, you know, pretty fantastic."

Thurman also spoke about the writing of the fast-paced "Suspicion" plot.

"My head was spinning. I think that as they developed the scripts, there was a lot of different directions in which they could have gone. Looking at characters having good and bad intentions. Any character could kind of go in any direction. I think that was part of the sort of dramatic tension that Rob Williams (showrunner) was using."

Thurman is a fan favorite for her roles in "Kill Bill" and "Pulp Fiction." Tarantino has confirmed a tenth and final film.

So would Thur,am be open to being in it And if so, in what capacity?

"I have no idea how to answer that question. I don't know even what his 10th film is going to be. All I know is he's always said he's only going to make 10. But then when I have heard from him, it doesn't include if he does television. I think he has a lot of room to move. I think sequels don't count in his 10 film number. So if there ever even were another "Kill Bill" installment, I don't think it would even necessarily count as the 10th film."

So there is *potential* for a tenth Tarantino epic and another volume of Kill Bill.

Thurman also joked about the recent rainy weather, peering out of her home in NYC, asking: "did the groundhog to see his shadow? Or did he go back in his hole?

We assured Thurman that Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow, promising an early Spring. Staten Island Chuck has a new fan in Uma Thurman.