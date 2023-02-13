Truck hit pedestrians on Brooklyn sidewalk

article

Several people were reportedly hit by a U-Haul truck that ran up onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

It happened at the corner of Columbia St. and Hamilton Ave. in Bay Ridge.

There is no word yet on how many people were injured.

The Associated Press reported that the driver was taken into custody. There was a large NYPD presence at the scene.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Details were not immediately available.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck on a Manhattan bike and pedestrian path.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An out of control truck his several people on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.