Typhoon hits Philippines; crew rescues infant from floodwaters

Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, lashed the Philippines on Thursday, triggering severe flooding in many areas.

The Philippine Coast Guard released a video from Cagayan de Oro showing two crew members in chest-high water pushing a floating plastic tub, which they said had an infant inside. The men wrapped the month-old baby in a blanket and sheltered them with an umbrella.

Storyful sought more information on the infant's condition; however, the Coast Guard unit was out of contact, possibly due to the storm, the Coast Guard Public Affairs Office said.

Video filmed by Patrick Joseph Estillomo shows waves crashing in Santo Domingo, a municipality in the province of Albay. He said the video shows an area beside a seaside resort that is normally above sea level, but is submerged in the footage.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The Municipal Information Office of Sibagat, in Agusan del Sur, released several videos of the flooding, including a shot of people carrying a coffin along a flooded street in San Vicente.

Schools and workplaces were shut across Agusan del Sur on Thursday, the Inquirer said.

Tens of thousands of people evacuated their homes as the storm tracked westwards on Thursday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (121 mph) near its center. Flooding and rain-induced landslides were expected.

With FOX 5 NY Staff

Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter