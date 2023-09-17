2 charged after daycare child dies, others show signs of opioid overdose

Two people are facing multiple charges in connection to an apparent opioid overdose at a New York City daycare that killed a 1-year-old boy and left three other young children in the hospital.

All four children were confirmed to have been treated with Narcan Friday, a medicine used to treat opioid drug overdoses.

The NYPD were first called to Divino Nino Daycare located at 2707 Morris Avenue in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge that afternoon.

According to police, the owner of the business and a tenant living in the same building as the daycare center were taken into custody on Saturday.

The NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the NYPD executed a search warrant and found an item known as a kilo-press, a device used to package large quantities of drugs.

Police arrested Grei Mendez 36, and Carlisto Brito Acevedo, 41, each on 11 charges including murder, manslaughter, and assault.

Nicholas Dominic was identified by the NYPD as the 1-year-old child who died.

Police said the three other children are still in the hospital, with one as young as 8 months old.

It’s unclear how the children came in contact with the drugs, but police say their conditions are consistent with opioid exposure.

The police commissioner on Saturday described this as every parents' worst nightmare.