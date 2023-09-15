1 child dead, 3 others hospitalized after incident at Bronx day care

One child has died, and three others were reportedly hospitalized after an incident at a daycare center in the Bronx on Friday.

A 9-1-1 call reportedly came in at around 2:45 p.m. for children who had been overcome by something at the daycare on Morris Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they did find the children sickened, although what they were sickened by is still unknown.

One of the children, a 1-year-old boy, died at the scene.

A source told FOX 5 NY that one of the children at one of the hospitals did need Narcan.

The circumstances around the incident are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.