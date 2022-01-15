Tsunami preparedness: What to do in the event of an emergency

Tsunamis can occur at any day or time during the year, and they can present a danger for locals for multiple hours. The Red Cross is offering tips on what to do in the event of a tsunami.

The Red Cross says preparation is key and advises people living in tsunami-hazard areas to have an emergency preparedness kit. The organization also advises people to have a household evacuation plan, stay informed on the latest developments and have a way to reach loved ones if they get separated.

The Red Cross says if you feel a strong coastal earthquake:

Drop, cover, and hold on to protect yourself from the earthquake.

When the shaking stops, gather members of your household and review your evacuation plan. A tsunami may be coming within minutes.

Use a NOAA Weather Radio or stay tuned to a Coast Guard emergency frequency station, or a local radio or television station for updated emergency information.

Follow instructions issued by local authorities. Recommended evacuation routes may be different from the one you planned, or you may be advised to climb higher.

If you hear an official tsunami warning or detect signs of a tsunami, evacuate at once. A tsunami warning is issued when authorities are certain that a tsunami threat exists, and there may be little time to get out.

Take your emergency preparedness kit. Having supplies will make you more comfortable during the evacuation.

If you evacuate, take your animals with you. If it is not safe for you, it is not safe for them.

Get to higher ground as far inland as possible. Watching a tsunami from the beach or cliffs could put you in grave danger. If you can see the wave, you are too close to escape it.

Avoid downed power lines and stay away from buildings and bridges from which heavy objects might fall during an aftershock.

Stay away until local officials tell you it is safe. A tsunami is a series of waves that may continue for hours. Do not assume that after one wave the danger is over. The next wave may be larger than the first one.

