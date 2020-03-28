Trump warns of possible quarantine order for New York and New Jersey

article

President Trump said on Saturday afternoon that he was considering "an enforceable" quarantine for New York and New Jersey and parts of Connecticut. The decision could come as early as the end of the day.

He didn't say out any specifics other than to say that travel would be restricted out of the quarantine zone and that it would be for a two week period. It was unclear how the order would be able to be enforced.

The president said he didn't want to do it but is considering it as a possible drastic measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus from the hard-hit area to the rest of the country. He said New Yorkers were going to Florida and bringing the coronavirus there.

President Trump made the comments as he was leaving the White House to head to Norfolk, Virginia to see off a hospital ship that was going to head to New York to provide emergency hospital rooms.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a Saturday afternoon news conference that there are 52,318 total coronavirus cases in New York, 7,328 people have been hospitalized, 1,755 are ICU patients and 2,726 have been discharged. The death toll has risen to 728.

When alerted to the president's statement, Cuomo said he had no idea what the president was talking about.

This is a developing story and will be updated.