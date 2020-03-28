First uniformed NYPD officer dies of coronavirus

article

The New York City Police Department has announced its first uniformed officer to die due to coronavirus, the third member of the NYPD to die in just over 48 hours.

Detective Cedric Dixon, 48, was a 23-year veteran of the NYPD, assigned to the 32nd Precinct in northeast Harlem. He died at a Bronx hospital on Saturday morning.

"We are hurting, we are crying and we continue to fight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

As of Friday, March 27, 4,111 NYPD uniformed employees were out sick, comprising 11.4 percent of the department’s uniformed workforce. 442 uniformed members and 70 civilian members have tested positive for the coronavirus.