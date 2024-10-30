Trump vs Harris: 1 candidate has slight lead in national polls

The race for the White House remains virtually tied with under a week to go until Election Day, according to the most recent polls.

Who is leading in the polls?

Vice President Kamala Harris has maintained a razor-thin edge nationally, but former President Donald Trump appears to be gaining ground in key swing states.

Harris and Trump will criss-cross several swing states on Wednesday, passing each other in Wisconsin, where Trump is scheduled to appear in Green Bay with retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

2024 presidential election predictions

Mumford & Sons, Gracie Abrams, Remi Wolf and members of the band The National are expected to appear at Harris' rally Wednesday night in Madison.

According to 270toWin, Harris maintains an edge in national polls. An average of 17-plus national polls showed Harris up by 1 percentage point as of Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Polling in the seven key battleground states, which will decide the outcome of the election, show Trump is slightly ahead in most swing states. All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.

Arizona polls

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 2.2% lead in Arizona, a swing state with 11 electoral votes up for grabs.

Georgia polls

An average of six polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump up 2% in Georgia, a swing state with 16 electoral votes.

Michigan polls

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 30, shows Harris with a 1.6% lead in Michigan, a swing state with 15 electoral votes.

Nevada polls

An average of seven polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, show Trump with a .4% lead in Nevada, a swing state with six electoral votes.

North Carolina polls

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 1.4% lead in North Carolina, a swing state with 16 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania polls

An average of eight polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a .5% lead in Pennsylvania, a swing state with 19 electoral votes. Harris was up in Pennsylvania a day earlier, showing just how close the race is in the Keystone State.

Wisconsin polls

An average of seven polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a .2% lead in Wisconsin. Harris had a .4% lead in the Wisconsin polls a day earlier.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

How many days until Election Day?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 days from Wednesday.

What time do polls open on Election Day?

Polls are open at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polls close at 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

