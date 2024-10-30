2024 election updates: Harris, Trump polls shift as campaigns make final lap | Oct. 30

With Election Day 2024 less than a week away, polls show Vice President Kamala Harris’s lead over former President Donald Trump narrowing.

On Tuesday, Harris addressed 75,000 supporters at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. — the same site where Trump held his rally before the January 6 Capitol attack — aiming to contrast her campaign with his.

Meanwhile, Trump appeared in Allentown, Pennsylvania, just days after a comedian at his New York event made racist remarks about Puerto Rico, sparking backlash. Biden initially fumbled his response to the incident, appearing to call Trump’s supporters "garbage," but later clarified his remarks to ease the criticism.

Both candidates are set to campaign in Wisconsin and North Carolina on Wednesday as the final push continues.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 days from today.

At left, Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, votes early in the May 3 Primary Election at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on April 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Harris appeared to have an edge in national polls, according to 270toWin. An average of 14 recent national polls shows Harris with a narrow 0.9% lead over Trump (48.1% to 47.2%).

The latest swing state polls, which will determine the outcome of the election, appear to show that Trump maintains a very slight lead.

As of Tuesday, Trump was ahead in four swing states, compared to Harris with three, according to an average of the latest polls.

Harris and Trump are tied at 49% with a margin of 3 percentage points in a poll from Emerson College (Oct. 26)

Harris has a slight lead over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from ABC News/Ipsos (Oct. 27)

CBS/YouGov released a poll on Sunday showing Harris leading Trump 50% to 49% with a margin of 2.6 percentage points. According to data from the political polling website 270toWin (Oct. 23)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will hold a rally at the University of Wisconsin in Madison before heading to Raleigh, North Carolina and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for a campaign event on the Ellipse of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Harris argued a potential second Donald Trump presidency would be one that is steeped in chaos and divisi Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will speak at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina before holding a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a rally in Allentown, Penn. on October 29, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

UNITED STATES - MARCH 6: Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference with members of the House Republican Conference in Cannon Building on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, ahead of Thursday's State of the Union address. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Expand

In New York's 19th congressional district, Democrat Josh Riley is fighting to unseat Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro this Election Day – a rematch of their close 2022 contest that Politico has dubbed "New York's nastiest House race."

NY-19, which stretches from the Finger Lakes down to the New York City exurbs in Sullivan County, is projected to be one of the most closely contested House races in the 2024 election.

