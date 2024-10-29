Who’s winning in the race for president? What polls say today
With Election Day 2024 just one week away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain locked in a razor-thin presidential contest, according to recent polls.
Harris continues to maintain a minor edge nationally, but polls show Trump just slightly ahead in some swing states that could decide the election.
All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.
Who is ahead in the presidential polls?
Harris appeared to have an edge in national polls, according to 270toWin. An average of 14 recent national polls shows Harris with a narrow 0.9% lead over Trump (48.1% to 47.2%).
The latest swing state polls, which will determine the outcome of the election, appear to show that Trump maintains a very slight lead.
As of Tuesday, Trump was ahead in four swing states, compared to Harris with three, according to an average of the latest polls.
Latest polls in swing states
Arizona
Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in Arizona from an average of seven polls in the state. The latest was conducted as of Oct. 27, 270toWin says.
Georgia
Last week, Trump had the strongest lead among the swing states in Georgia. This week, Harris gained slightly, although Trump still leads by 0.9% in the state.
That’s among the average of six polls, with the latest as of Oct. 27, 270toWin says.
Michigan
In Michigan, Harris now has a 1.4% lead over Trump from an average of seven polls, with the most recent as of Oct. 28, according to 270toWin. Last week, Trump had a slight lead in the state in 270toWin’s polling.
Nevada
Trump now has a 0.3% lead over Harris in Nevada polling, among an average of six conducted in the state with the latest as of Oct. 25, according to 270towin.
North Carolina
In North Carolina, Trump leads over Harris (49% to 47.9%) from an average of eight polls in the state, with the latest as of Oct. 25, according to 270toWin.
Pennsylvania
Harris and Trump are neck-in-neck in Pennsylvania. This week, Harris leads Trump (48.3% to 48%) in an average of seven polls, with the latest conducted on Oct. 28, 270toWin says.
Wisconsin
Harris has a 0.4% lead over Trump in Wisconsin among an average of seven polls taken in the state, 270toWin says.
What time do polls open on Election Day?
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
270 to Win Election Map
It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.
