Who’s winning in the race for president? What polls say today

The Brief With the 2024 election just one week away, Trump and Harris remain locked in a razor-thin presidential race. Harris continues to maintain a slight edge nationally, according to 270toWin polling. Trump is ahead in four swing states, compared to Harris' three. All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.



With Election Day 2024 just one week away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain locked in a razor-thin presidential contest, according to recent polls.

JUMP TO: WHO IS AHEAD? l BATTLEGROUND STATE POLLS l 270 TO WIN

Harris continues to maintain a minor edge nationally, but polls show Trump just slightly ahead in some swing states that could decide the election.

Allan Lichtman prediction

Featured article

All the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.

Harris appeared to have an edge in national polls, according to 270toWin. An average of 14 recent national polls shows Harris with a narrow 0.9% lead over Trump (48.1% to 47.2%).

Nate Silver prediction

Featured article

The latest swing state polls, which will determine the outcome of the election, appear to show that Trump maintains a very slight lead.

As of Tuesday, Trump was ahead in four swing states, compared to Harris with three, according to an average of the latest polls.

Arizona

Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in Arizona from an average of seven polls in the state. The latest was conducted as of Oct. 27, 270toWin says.

Georgia

Last week, Trump had the strongest lead among the swing states in Georgia. This week, Harris gained slightly, although Trump still leads by 0.9% in the state.

That’s among the average of six polls, with the latest as of Oct. 27, 270toWin says.

Michigan

In Michigan, Harris now has a 1.4% lead over Trump from an average of seven polls, with the most recent as of Oct. 28, according to 270toWin. Last week, Trump had a slight lead in the state in 270toWin’s polling.

Nevada

Trump now has a 0.3% lead over Harris in Nevada polling, among an average of six conducted in the state with the latest as of Oct. 25, according to 270towin.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, Trump leads over Harris (49% to 47.9%) from an average of eight polls in the state, with the latest as of Oct. 25, according to 270toWin.

Pennsylvania

Harris and Trump are neck-in-neck in Pennsylvania. This week, Harris leads Trump (48.3% to 48%) in an average of seven polls, with the latest conducted on Oct. 28, 270toWin says.

Wisconsin

Harris has a 0.4% lead over Trump in Wisconsin among an average of seven polls taken in the state, 270toWin says.

What time do polls open on Election Day?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Click here if you're having trouble viewing on mobile.