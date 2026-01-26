Expand / Collapse search

Track snow plows across NYC after weekend storm

By
Published  January 26, 2026 10:47am EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
NY, NJ, CT snow totals; weekend storm possible

NY, NJ, CT snow totals; weekend storm possible

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods joins Lisa Evers on Newsroom Live to talk about this weekend's winter storm in New York City, and the chances of another on Sunday.

The Brief

    • A weekend snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow across the NYC area, with some communities seeing more than 14 inches, prompting widespread plowing and salting efforts.
    • Residents can track snow plows in real time across New York City as crews continue clearing streets and highways.
    • Dangerous cold moving in behind the storm could refreeze roads, meaning travel may remain hazardous even after plows pass.

NEW YORK - A powerful weekend snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow, with some areas seeing more than 14 inches, across the New York City tri-state area, and crews are continuing cleanup efforts as dangerously cold air moves in behind the storm.

What we know:

In New York City, Department of Sanitation (DSNY) crews have been salting and plowing streets since 5 a.m. Sunday, with teams deployed across all five boroughs. 

Featured

Snow totals for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
article

Snow totals for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Several inches of snow fell across the Tri-State area on Sunday, and observations from the NWS are showing totals across NYC, Long Island, NJ and Connecticut.

NYC snow plow tracker

Residents can track DSNY snow removal vehicles in real time using the city’s plow tracking map, which shows where plows and salt spreaders are actively working.

See NYC snow plow map here.

NEW YORK CITY - JANUARY 26: A snow plow moves along a snow-covered street in Brooklyn after a storm left nearly one foot of snow on January 26, 2026, in New York City. A massive winter storm has brought frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions

Expand

Officials note that a plowed or salted street may not immediately show bare pavement, especially with frigid temperatures preventing melting.

As cleanup continues, officials across the tri-state warn that extreme cold could refreeze untreated surfaces, making travel hazardous even after plows pass. 

A woman walks up subway stairs in the snow in Brooklyn as a major winter storm moves through the area on January 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution and limit travel where possible as crews work through lingering impacts.

The Source: This report is based on information from DSNY.

Severe WeatherNew YorkNew Jersey