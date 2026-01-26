Track snow plows across NYC after weekend storm

The Brief A weekend snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow across the NYC area, with some communities seeing more than 14 inches, prompting widespread plowing and salting efforts. Residents can track snow plows in real time across New York City as crews continue clearing streets and highways. Dangerous cold moving in behind the storm could refreeze roads, meaning travel may remain hazardous even after plows pass.



A powerful weekend snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow, with some areas seeing more than 14 inches, across the New York City tri-state area, and crews are continuing cleanup efforts as dangerously cold air moves in behind the storm.

What we know:

In New York City, Department of Sanitation (DSNY) crews have been salting and plowing streets since 5 a.m. Sunday, with teams deployed across all five boroughs.

NYC snow plow tracker

Residents can track DSNY snow removal vehicles in real time using the city’s plow tracking map, which shows where plows and salt spreaders are actively working.

See NYC snow plow map here.

NEW YORK CITY - JANUARY 26: A snow plow moves along a snow-covered street in Brooklyn after a storm left nearly one foot of snow on January 26, 2026, in New York City. A massive winter storm has brought frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions Expand

Officials note that a plowed or salted street may not immediately show bare pavement, especially with frigid temperatures preventing melting.

As cleanup continues, officials across the tri-state warn that extreme cold could refreeze untreated surfaces, making travel hazardous even after plows pass.

A woman walks up subway stairs in the snow in Brooklyn as a major winter storm moves through the area on January 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution and limit travel where possible as crews work through lingering impacts.