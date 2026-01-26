Dangerous cold lingers in NYC area with single-digit wind chills this week

The Brief This weekend's major winter storm is on the way out, but bitter cold is here to stay across the region. Wind chills will make below-freezing temperatures feel like single digits for much of the week. Those freezing temperatures will limit melting of any snow or ice from the storm.



As the tri-state continues to deal with the aftermath of this weekend's major snowfall, the bigger concern now turns to the dangerous cold moving in behind the storm.

Single-digit wind chills

By the numbers:

With cold air and wind combining, a Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for parts of the region. Wind chill values could drop 0–10 degrees below freezing, with pockets reaching as low as 15 below.

Monday morning temperatures hit 19 degrees in Central Park, 21 in Newark and 14 in Poughkeepsie, but a light wind was enough to make it feel closer to 9 degrees in Central Park, 14 in Belmar and 11 in East Hampton.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, but temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing.

The cold intensifies tonight, with lows dropping into the single digits and low teens, and wind making it feel even colder. The chill continues for most of the week as temperatures trend in the upper teens to low 20s.

Related article

Storm lingers

Local perspective:

Snow cleanup is underway as states of emergency remain in effect across parts of the region.

While the worst of the snow is moving out, lingering light snow could still create slick spots, especially on Long Island and sections of the Jersey Shore.

Most of the snow has cleared, but Nassau and Suffolk counties could see a few passing snow showers bring a light coating through the morning.

The Jersey Shore near Ocean and Monmouth counties could also see some flakes, but shouldn't see any accumulation.

Related article

What to watch

What you can do:

Monday's bitter cold means any melting of snow and ice will be limited — and anything not cleared manually is unlikely to disappear on its own.

Patchy slick spots could also linger as some snow continues to fall in parts of the region.