Tips to beat the heat as NYC temperatures soar

The NYC area is expected to see potentially record-breaking temperatures this weekend as a heat wave continues to scorch the region.

In response, New York City is opening cooling centers, extending pool hours, and taking other steps to help people stay safe in the heat and humidity.

STAYING COOL

Use an air conditioner during hot weather and heat emergencies, even if it is only for a few hours. A setting of 78 degrees F (or low cool) can provide a comfortable environment, help save on electricity bills, and conserve energy. Make sure that home air conditioners are installed correctly to maximize efficiency.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully, and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

Visit the New York City's Cooling Center Finder or contact 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) to find out whether a cooling center is open near you. For cooling centers in New Jersey, visit this NJ 211 list

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation also has a list of places to cool off across the city.

STAY HEALTHY AND SAFE

Stay away from alcohol and caffeinated beverages

Never leave children, pets, or those who require special care in a parked car during periods of intense summer heat.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses, ranging from sunburn to heat stroke. A list of health complications and their symptoms can be found at NYC.gov

SAVE ENERGY

Con Edison is already asking customers across New York City to conserve power to prevent any possible power outages, but there are small steps you can take to help and keep your bills from becoming stratospheric.

Set your air conditioner to 78 °F

Run appliances like ovens, washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night

Close doors to keep cool air in and hot air out when the AC is running.

Keep shades, blinds, and curtains closed.

Turn off ACs, lights, and other appliances when not at home, and use a timer or smart technology to turn on your air conditioner about a half-hour before arriving home. Keep air conditioner filters clean.

